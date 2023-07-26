Catania airport to resume normal service next week

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Catania airport will resume normal service next week -after a recent closure due to a fire, Sicily Governor Renato Schifani announced.

He said that from Wednesday the operation of Catania airport will go from eight to ten flights per hour, five departures and five arrivals, while from Tuesday the first of August, when the 500 square meter tensile structure set up by the air force will come into operation, it will be possible to reach up to fourteen he said.

“The return to full normality will take place a few days later, as soon as the reclamation and restoration operations of terminal A are completed”, said Schifani at the end of an operational meeting organized and chaired at Fontanarossa Airport.

The damaged arrivals area at Catania airport, Catania, Sicily, Italy. A fire broke out at Catania International airport 16 July night. EPA-EFE/ORIETTA SCARDINO

Via ANSA

