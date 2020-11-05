Caterpillar is planning to cut 700 jobs at its Northern Ireland operations

Reading Time: < 1 minute
Caterpillar, the US manufacturing firm, is planning to cut 700 jobs at its Northern Ireland operations.
The job losses will predominantly affect workers at its plant in Larne, County Antrim.
The company said the move is unrelated to Brexit and Covid-19, or the end of furlough schemes.
The job losses are expected to happen over the next 18 months and would leave the firm with 900 staff in Northern Ireland.
In a statement, the firm said its aim was to “improve cost competitiveness” and make better use of its existing capacity.
The company added it was also “considering the sale” of its Millennium office building in the Springvale Business Park in west Belfast.
If that sale goes ahead, it said the remaining employees in west Belfast would be “relocated” to its Larne plant.
Read more via
BBC
5th November 2020
The Kremlin said on Thursday that the lack of clarity after the Nov. 3 U.S. presidential election so far could have a negative impact on the global economy and world at large, but declined to comment further.
Democrat Joe Biden moved closer to vi...
5th November 2020
Britain said on Thursday it wanted to assure any new United States administration that it would protect the Northern Ireland peace agreement in trade negotiations with the European Union.
“If there is a new administration I can assure them that t...
5th November 2020
Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis is expected to announce new restrictions to curb a resurgence in COVID-19 cases, government officials said.
Greece has reported fewer cases than most European countries but the number of infections has bee...
5th November 2020
Caterpillar, the US manufacturing firm, is planning to cut 700 jobs at its Northern Ireland operations.
The job losses will predominantly affect workers at its plant in Larne, County Antrim.
The company said the move is unrelated to Brexit and...
5th November 2020
Kosovo's President Hashim Thaci, a guerrilla leader during Kosovo's war for independence from Serbia in the 1990s, resigned on Thursday in order to face charges for war crimes and crimes against humanity at a special court based in The Hague.
Tha...
5th November 2020
Credit risk in the euro zone's banking sector is very high and deterioration in asset quality could become much worse in the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, European Central Bank supervisor Andrea Enria told Belgian newspapers.
"In a second...
5th November 2020
British supermarket group Sainsbury's said on Thursday it could cut 3,500 jobs in a restructuring.
A large number of the jobs will likely go from the group's Argos general merchandise business but there will also be losses in Sainsbury's stores d...
5th November 2020
An Australian bookmaker said on Thursday it has paid out A$23 million ($16.5 million) to people that had bet on Joe Biden becoming the next U.S. president though the official result is still to be determined.
Former Vice President Biden has said ...
5th November 2020
Sweden' prime minister, Stefan Lofven, said on Thursday he was self-isolating after he found out that a person close to him had met someone who was later confirmed to have COVID-19.
Lofven said the person close to him, who was not identified, had...
5th November 2020
Updated 1124 - Malta's 70th death
A 75-year old man is Malta's 70th Covid-19 related death, the Health Ministry reported this morning. He was hospitalised last Tuesday and diagnosed with the virus yesterday.
The Ministry noted that the man ha...
Like this: Like Loading...
Related