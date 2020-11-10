Cathay is still overweight after layoffs

Reading Time: < 1 minute

by Sharon Lam via Reuters Breakingviews

Cathay Pacific’s layoffs may not be the last. Hong Kong’s beleaguered airline is cutting around 8,500 jobs, or 24% of the group’s headcount, and shutting down sister brand Cathay Dragon. That’s less severe than some other carriers, although shareholders took it well. The cuts will moreover only slow the cash burn rate. With travel expected to remain depressed next year, more savings will need to be found.

