Cathay is still overweight after layoffs

Our website use cookies to improve and personalize your experience and to display advertisements(if any). Our website may also include cookies from third parties like Google Adsense, Google Analytics, Youtube. By using the website, you consent to the use of cookies. We have updated our Privacy Policy. Please click on the button to check our Privacy Policy.
Cathay Pacific’s layoffs may not be the last. Hong Kong’s beleaguered airline is cutting around 8,500 jobs, or 24% of the group’s headcount, and shutting down sister brand Cathay Dragon. That’s less severe than some other carriers, although shareholders took it well. The cuts will moreover only slow the cash burn rate. With travel expected to remain depressed next year, more savings will need to be found.
View and Download your free edition of CD Pro here: