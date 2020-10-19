Our website use cookies to improve and personalize your experience and to display advertisements(if any). Our website may also include cookies from third parties like Google Adsense, Google Analytics, Youtube. By using the website, you consent to the use of cookies. We have updated our Privacy Policy. Please click on the button to check our Privacy Policy.
Ok, I Agree

Cathay Pacific to operate less than 50% of pre-pandemic capacity in 2021

1 Min Read
Reading Time: < 1 minute

Hong Kong’s Cathay Pacific Airways Ltd said on Monday it expects to operate less than 50% of its pre-pandemic passenger flight capacity in 2021 as it nears completion of a strategic review that could lead to major job losses.

The airline said it planned to operate around 10% of its pre-pandemic capacity for the remainder of 2020, with most borders remaining closed.

“Among the multiple scenarios studied, this one is already the most optimistic that we can responsibly adopt at this moment,” Cathay said in the release of its monthly traffic figures to the stock exchange. 
%d bloggers like this: