Cathay Pacific to operate less than 50% of pre-pandemic capacity in 2021

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Hong Kong’s Cathay Pacific Airways Ltd said on Monday it expects to operate less than 50% of its pre-pandemic passenger flight capacity in 2021 as it nears completion of a strategic review that could lead to major job losses.

The airline said it planned to operate around 10% of its pre-pandemic capacity for the remainder of 2020, with most borders remaining closed.

“Among the multiple scenarios studied, this one is already the most optimistic that we can responsibly adopt at this moment,” Cathay said in the release of its monthly traffic figures to the stock exchange.

Like this: Like Loading...