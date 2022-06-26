Caution urged in Poland as drowning toll spikes

Reading Time: < 1 minute

A total of 115 people have drowned in Poland since the beginning of April, authorities have said, urging people to be cautious when swimming and enjoying other water sports.

On Friday alone, five drowning deaths were reported nationwide as people took to lakes, rivers and the Baltic Sea amid scorching weather.

Officials say alcohol is among the main causes of swimmers drowning in Poland. Deaths often occur in bathing areas not patrolled by lifeguards.

The Government Centre for Security (RCB) has warned people that they should not drink or take drugs before going swimming. It also appealed to citizens to steer clear of unguarded beaches and to wear a life jacket when on a boat or canoe.

Via IAR/ PAP/Polskie Radio