‘Cautious but reasonable optimism’ over Berlusconi’s health

Italy’s former prime minister Silvio Berlusconi is in a stable condition two days after being hospitalised with the coronavirus, his doctor said on Saturday.

“This instils cautious but reasonable optimism,” Alberto Zangrillo said in a brief statement.

Berlusconi, 83, tested positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday and was taken to Milan’s San Raffaele hospital the following day after developing a slight fever. A subsequent x-ray revealed that he had developed mild pneumonia in both lungs.

The banner that reads: ‘Force Silvio!!! Monza is waiting for you to win together…’, signed Curva Davide Pieri (a sector of the stadium where the AC Monza football team of which Paolo Berlusconi, brother of the former Italian Premier, is president), exhibited by AC Monza fans in front of one of the entrances to the San Raffaele hospital where Forza Italia leader Silvio Berlusconi is hospitalized infected by Covid-19, Milan, Italy, 05 September 2020. EPA-EFE/MOURAD BALTI TOUATI

Zangrillo, who stirred controversy in May when he said coronavirus was losing its potency, told reporters he had decided to hospitalise Berlusconi as a precautionary measure given his age and previous health problems.

The media tycoon underwent major heart surgery in 2016 and has also survived prostrate cancer.

Primary medical of San Raffaele Hospital Alberto Zangrillo talks to the media during a press conference, Milan, Italy. EPA-EFE/MOURAD BALTI TOUATI

