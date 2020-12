Reading Time: < 1 minute

Today’s salient news in pictures as taken by the pool of photographers of EPA/EFE for CDE News.

Stay informed daily with http://www.cde.news, for local perspective with a global outlook



EPA-EFE/KELD NAVNTOFT

A woman walks in front of the Christmas tree in a shopping mall in Shanghai, China. EPA-EFE/ALEX PLAVEVSKI

Army soldiers deliver the first doses of Covid-19 vaccine to Niguarda Hospital in Milan, Italy, 27 December 2020. EPA-EFE/ANDREA FASANI

A migrant walks covered with a blanket during a winter day covered by snow at the Vucjak refugee camp outside Bihac, northwestern Bosnia and Herzegovina. EPA-EFE/JEAN-CHRISTOPHE BOTT

An electoral official distributes lists of candidates as voting polls open for presidential and legislative elections in Central African Republic (CAR) at the Lycee Boganda polling station in Bangui, Central African Republic, 27 December 2020. Voters head to the polls following weeks of tension in CAR to cast their ballots in the presidential and legislative elections. CAR is one of the world’s poorest and most volatile countries. EPA-EFE/ADRIENNE SURPRENANT

People pose next to a golden Christmas tree at a shopping mall in Hong Kong, China. EPA-EFE/Miguel Candela

People enjoy the Christmas illuminations in front of the city hall in Paris, France. EPA-EFE/Julien de Rosa

EPA-EFE/Luis Torres

A makeshift sign at the entrance for the Coronavirus test for drivers and passengers by appointment at the parking lot of the Fabulous Forum arena in Inglewood, California, USA. EPA-EFE/ALEX GALLARDO

Like this: Like Loading...