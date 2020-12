Reading Time: 2 minutes

Today’s salient news in pictures as taken by the pool of photographers of EPA/EFE for CDE News.

The 96-year-old Jos Hermans gives the thumb up to photographers as he prepares to receive the first Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine, at the start of the vaccination in the first rest-home of Flemish region, in the Woonzorgcentrum Sint-Pieters in Puurs-Sint-Amands, Belgium, 28 December 2020. EPA-EFE/DIRK WAEM / POOL

Fireworks cast a purple light over Sydney Harbour during the Family Fireworks as part of New Year’s Eve celebrations in Sydney, Australia, 31 December 2018 (reissued 20 May 2020). Situated between the hues of red and blue, the color purple is widely considered both energetic and relaxing. Because of its rarity in nature and historic use by royals and high-ranked priests, purple still conjures connotations of luxury, regality, wealth and power. EPA-EFE/BRENDAN ESPOSITO ATTENTION: This Image is part of a PHOTO SET AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

EPA-EFE/CHRISTIAN BRUNA

British Airways aircraft prepares for landing at Henry Coanda International Airport in Otopeni, 20 Km north from Bucharest, Romania, 17 December 2020 (issued 22 December 2020). Romania has stopped all flights to and from Britain due to the spreading of a new Coronavirus mutation. Travellers coming from Great Britain are send into quarantine. The flight cancellation applies for a period of 14 days starting from 21 December. Other countries that have suspended flights are: Austria, Bulgaria, Belgium, Italy, Poland, the Netherlands, Norway and Switzerland. EPA-EFE/ROBERT GHEMENT

A Cremona Hospital health worker holds a Pfizer/Biotech Covid-19 vaccine at the Cremona hospital, Lombardy, Italy, 27 December 2020 as the country begins Covid-19 vaccination. EPA-EFE/PIERO CRUCIATTI / POOL

File Photo EPA-EFE/ANTONIO PEDRO SANTOS

A refugee child walks by small river in Edirne city center as they try to reach to the Greek border in Edirne, Turkey, 10 March 2020. EPA-EFE/TOLGA BOZOGLU

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi speaks during a joint press conference with French President Emmanuel Macron (not pictured) at the Elysee Palace in Paris, France, 07 December 2020. Al-Sisi met Macron for talks on fighting terrorism, the conflict in Libya and other regional issues as part of a state visit to France, amid criticism from human rights groups over the Egyptian leader’s crackdown on dissent. EPA-EFE/MICHEL EULER / POOL

