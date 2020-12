Reading Time: < 1 minute

Today’s salient news in pictures as taken by the pool of photographers of EPA/EFE for CDE News.

A handout grab made available from footage provided by the Croatian Red Cross showing the scenes in Petrinja, Croatia, 29 December 2020 after a 6.4 magnitude earthquake struck around 3km west south west of the town with reports of many injuries and at least one death. EPA-EFE/CROATIAN RED CROSS HANDOUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES



epa08909019 (FILE) – French fashion designer Pierre Cardin poses during the presentation of his entire Spring-Summer 2009 and Autumn-Winter 2009 collections at his villa in Theoule sur Mer, southern France, 06 October 2008 (reissued 29 December 2020). According to media reports, Pierre Cardin has died aged 98. EPA-EFE/STR CORBIS OUT



People take a walk at a park in Berlin, Germany, 28 December 2020. As the number of cases of the COVID-19 disease caused by the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus is still rising throughout Germany, the government has imposed a second hard lockdown with businesses closing from 16 December on until 10 January 2021. EPA-EFE/HAYOUNG JEON

People stroll near the Milan Cathedral (back) at the snowy downtown in Milan, Italy, 28 December 2020. A wave of blustery and wintry weather swept Italy on 28 December. EPA-EFE/MOURAD BALTI TOUATI





