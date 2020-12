Reading Time: 3 minutes

Today’s salient news in pictures as taken by the pool of photographers of EPA/EFE for CDE News.

Stay informed daily with http://www.cde.news, for local perspective with a global outlook.



British Prime Minister Boris Johnson returns to 10 Downing Street after voting at parliament in London, Britain, 30 December 2020. Members of Parliament are voting on the governments Brexit deal with the EU. EPA-EFE/ANDY RAIN

A view of a cracks in a road caused by an earthquake in Sisak, Croatia, 30 December 2020. A 6.4 magnitude earthquake struck Croatia on 29 December 2020 with reports of many injuries and at least seven people dead. EPA-EFE/ANTONIO BAT

People walk past cracks in a road caused by an earthquake in Sisak, Croatia, 30 December 2020. A 6.4 magnitude earthquake struck Croatia on 29 December 2020 with reports of many injuries and at least seven people dead. EPA-EFE/ANTONIO BAT

A man walks past a graffiti reading “Petrinja” in downtown Belgrade, Serbia, 30 December 2020. A 6.4 magnitude earthquake struck around 3km west south west of Petrinja, Croatia on 29 December 2020 with reports of many injuries and at least seven people dead. EPA-EFE/ANDREJ CUKIC

epa08911111 Residents camp outside their homes which were damaged in an earthquake in Sisak, Croatia, 30 December 2020. A 6.4 magnitude earthquake struck Croatia on 29 December 2020 with reports of many injuries and at least seven people dead. EPA-EFE/ANTONIO BAT

A man sleeps in his car in Moscenica, Croatia, 30 December 2020, following a 6.4 magnitude earthquake which struck Croatia on December 29. A series of powerful aftershocks have rocked central Croatia following the quake with reports of many injuries and at least seven people dead. EPA-EFE/ANTONIO BAT

A group of Rohingya refugees onboard a naval ship as they arrive in Bhashan Char Island, in Noakhali, Bangladesh, 29 December 2020. A second batch of Rohingya refugees is being relocated to Bhashan Char island under the district of Noakhali. EPA-EFE/MONIRUL ALAM

Italian premier Giuseppe Conte speaks during the year-end press conference organized by the Order of Journalists (ODG) at Villa Madama, Rome, Italy, 30 December 2020. EPA-EFE/Riccardo Antimiani

British actor, composer and artist Anthony Hopkins smiles after a press conference at the ‘Tuscan Sun Festival’ in Florence, Italy, 03 August 2009 (reissued 22 December 2017). Anthony Hopkins will turn 80 on 31 December 2017. EPA-EFE/CARLO FERRARO



Demonstrators camp outside Congress awaiting the Senate’s voting on the legalization of abortion, in Buenos Aires, Argentina, 29 December 2020. While the rest of the world exhaustedly counts the hours for the atypical 2020 to end, Argentina is on the streets on 29 December awaiting the result of the vote in the Senate on the abortion law: one of the most important days of the year for the southern country is the penultimate. It will also be the penultimate, since thousands of attendees are expected to hold a vigil in the Plaza del Congreso during the early morning while the parliamentary discussion drags on until a decision is finally known, in the early hours of 30 December.

An Iranian health worker prepares a dose of locally made COVID-19 vaccine during phase one of its trial test in Tehran, Iran, 29 December 2020. Media reports state that Iran inaugurated and tested its local made coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine during the first phase of trial session. EPA-EFE/AREF TAHERKENAREH

