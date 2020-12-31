CDE News Views – This Day in Photos

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Today’s salient news in pictures as taken by the pool of photographers of EPA/EFE for CDE News.

epa08912276 Two health workers from Santo Spirito Hospital react after getting vaccinated against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) to celebrate the end of a difficult year, especially for healthcare workers, on New Year’s Eve in Rome, Italy, 31 December 2020. EPA-EFE/LUCIANO DEL CASTILLO

People look into a hall where a feeding scheme is happening after they where not allowed into the venue for social distancing reasons, Johannesburg, South Africa, 23 December 2020. South Africa has had a second wave of the virus spread rapidly around the country over the past month and an increasing number of people are showing symptoms of a new variant of Coronavirus, which holds a higher transmission rate. EPA-EFE/KIM LUDBROOK

An employee of restaurant ‘t Hemeltje packs an order of oliebollen, the traditional New Year’s Eve delicacy in Bloemendaal, The Netherlands, 29 December 2020. The catering business delivers the order with an oliebollen bicycle, as an alternative during the lockdown. EPA-EFE/Sem van der Wal

epa08911515 Visitors attend the ice sculptures Christmas festival ‘Fairy Tales of Planet Earth’ amid the coronavirus Covid-19 pandemic in Podolsk, outside Moscow, Russia, 30 Dcember 2020. Russians are preparing to celebrate New Year’s Eve on 31 December and Christmas which is observed on 07 January according to the Russian Orthodox Julian calendar, 13 days after Christmas on 25 December on the Gregorian calender. EPA-EFE/MAXIM SHIPENKOV

epaselect epa08908884 A man wearing a mask walks outside a shopping mall in Bangkok, Thailand, 29 December 2020. Thailand reported its first COVID-19 related death in almost two months, bringing the total number of fatalities to 61. In order to help contain the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, the government has imposed tighter restrictions on entertainment venus in Bangkok in the lead up to New Year. EPA-EFE/DIEGO AZUBEL

epaselect epa08911600 A nurse administrates the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine during the vaccinations against Covid for doctors, nurses, and health workers at the Molinette hospital in Turin, Italy, 30 December 2020. EPA-EFE/ALESSANDRO DI MARCO

Dual-seat JF-17 Thunder fighter jet, the product of a joint venture between Pakistan’s Aeronautical Complex (PAC), and China’s Kamra and Chengdu Aircraft Industry Corporation (CAC), are seen at Pakistan Aeronautical Complex after they were delivered by China, in Kamra, Pakistan, 30 December 2020. The Chinese-designed dual-seat fighter jet produced jointly by Pakistan were inducted into PAF?s fleet on 30 December. EPA-EFE/SOHAIL SHAHZAD

A woman wearing a protective mask sits in a train before its departure at the Bangkok Railway Station in Bangkok, Thailand. EPA-EFE/DIEGO AZUBEL

epa08911464 Indian girls hold cutouts of digits and a syringe as they pose for a photograph while celebrating the upcoming new year in Bhopal, India, 30 December 2020. EPA-EFE/SANJEEV GUPTA

A view of a restaurant decorated with year 2021 lights ahead of the New Year in Islamabad, Pakistan. EPA-EFE/SOHAIL SHAHZAD

The Houses of Parliament during the debate in the House of Commons on the EU (Future Relationship) Bill in London, Britain, 30 December 2020.. EPA-EFE/FACUNDO ARRIZABALAGA

Donald Trump gives a speech at the Trump Turnberry Golf Course, Scotland, Britain, 24 June 2016. Trump arrived to re-open his Golf Course at the Trump Turnberry, a Luxury Collection Resort in Scotland. EPA/NIGEL RODDIS

epa08912055 Work to install a big banner depicting a bull on the wall of Seoul Library in South Korea, is under way on 31 December, 2020, the eve of the Year of the Ox in the Chinese zodiac, representing the year 2021. EPA-EFE/YONHAP SOUTH KOREA OUT

