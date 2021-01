Reading Time: 2 minutes

Today’s salient news in pictures as taken by the pool of photographers of EPA/EFE for CDE News.

Stay informed daily with http://www.cde.news, for local perspective with a global outlook.

A deserted St. Peter’s Square ahead of the First Vespers and Te Deum, the rites of thanksgiving for the end of the year, with only few faithful allowed to participate due to the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) regulations applied in order to stop a rise in infections, Vatican, 31 December 2020. The rites were held by Cardinal Giovanni Battista Re after Pope Francis reportedly was unable to preside over the end of year Vespers and Te Deum on 31 December and will not hold the Holy Mass for the Solemnity of Mary the Mother of God on 01 January 2021 due to a ‘painful sciatica’. EPA-EFE/FABIO FRUSTACI / POOL

Members of the NYPD are seen guarding an empty Times Square after the New Year’s Eve Ball drops in New York, New York, USA, 01 January 2021. Due to the coronavirus pandemic people were not allowed in to celebrate in Times Square. EPA-EFE/JASON SZENES

Police in Saint Peter’s Square without faithfuls as Pope Francis delivers his Christmas Message and gives the Urbi et Orbi Blessing from the Hall of Benedictions in St Peter’s Basilica, Vatican City, Italy, 25 December 2020. EPA-EFE/RICCARDO ANTIMIANI

Portuguese Prime Minister Antonio Costa (L) is welcomed by European Council President Charles Michel (R) ahead of a meeting at the European Council in Brussels, Belgium, 01 December 2020. EPA-EFE/STEPHANIE LECOCQ / POOL

epa08873492 The leader of Italian party ‘Italia Viva’, former Prime Minister Matteo Renzi, attends the Raiuno Italian TV program ‘Porta a porta’ conducted by Italian journalist Bruno Vespa (unseen) in Rome, Italy, 09 December 2020. EPA-EFE/ANGELO CARCONI





Like this: Like Loading...