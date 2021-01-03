CDE News Views – This Day in Photos

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Today’s salient news in pictures as taken by the pool of photographers of EPA/EFE for CDE News.

Stay informed daily with http://www.cde.news, for local perspective with a global outlook.

Russia’s Sputnik V vaccine against COVID-19 disease on the table at a policlinic in Moscow, Russia, 05 December 2020 (reissued 11 December 2020). According to reports on 11 December 2020, British biopharmaceutical company AstraZeneca announced that it will test its coronavirus vaccine combined with Russian Sputnik V vaccine to increase the Covid-19 vaccines efficiency. EPA-EFE/MAXIM SHIPENKOV

Semi-deserted streets and squares during pandemic Covid-19 in Turin, Italy, 02 January 2021. Italy is in lockdown over ten days since government restrictions aimed at stopping physical contact during the festive season came into force on 24 December. EPA-EFE/Tino Romano

A couple wearing face masks walk in Sydney, New South Wales, Australia, 03 January 2021. Mandatory mask restrictions are in place for many venues across greater Sydney as New South Wales works to contain COVID-19 outbreaks while avoiding harsh lockdown measures. EPA-EFE/PAUL BRAVEN AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

US Senator Ted Cruz of Texas during a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing on a probe of the FBI’s investigation into ties between the Trump campaign and Russia (Known as Crossfire Hurricane Investigation), on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC, USA, 10 November 2020. EPA-EFE/Jason Andrew / POOL

epa08780321 (FILE) – A man walks past by the British headquarters of the German Deutsche Bank in London, Britain, 30 September 2016(reissued 28 October 2020). Deutsche Bank is to publish their 3rd quarter 2020 results on 28 October 2020. EPA-EFE/FACUNDO ARRIZABALAGA

epa08914346 A woman looks at a view of the Canary Wharf financial district offices seen shrouded in fog in London, Britain, 01 January 2021. Britain left the European Union at 11pm 31 December 2020. EPA-EFE/VICKIE FLORES

epa08803606 Iran Mahammad Javad Zarif reaffirmed their bilateral ties with Cuban Foreign Ministers Bruno Rodriguez Parrilla (out of fram) and in Havana, Cuba, 06 November 2020. During the meeting, they denounced the sanctions imposed on both by the administration of US President Donald J. Trump, at a time of uncertainty about who will occupy the White House for the next four years. EPA-EFE/Ernesto Mastrascusa

epa08870154 A nurse prepares to administer the Pfizer/BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine jabs at a vaccination centre in Cardiff, Britain, 08 December 2020. The UK started the largest immunisation programme in the country’s history. Care home workers, NHS staff and people aged 80 and over will begin receiving the jab protecting against the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus. EPA-EFE/Ben Birchall / POOL

epa08916134 (FILE) – US Talk show host Larry King sits in his pew during entertainer and producer Merv Griffin’s funeral service in Beverly Hills, California, USA, 17 August 2007 (re-issued 02 January 2021). According to media reports on 02 January 2021, Larry King has been hospitalized for 10 days with Covid-19. EPA-EFE/KEVORK DJANSEZIAN / POOL

epa08909442 79-year-old Annie Lynch from Dublin is administered the Pfizer BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine as the first person to receive it in Ireland, at St James?s Hospital in Dublin, Ireland, 29 December 2020. Ireland began its vaccination programme on 29 December. EPA-EFE/MARC O’SULLIVAN / POOL

epa08614201 Secondary school students wait in line for their GCSE results at Kingsdale Foundation school in south London, Britain, 20 August 2020. The UK government has made a U-turn on how A-levels and GCSE results are graded following recent student protests. Some forty percent of students across England had previously received downgraded results. EPA-EFE/ANDY RAIN

epa07564811 British Formula One driver Lewis Hamilton (R) steers his car during the Spanish Formula One Grand Prix held at Montmelo Circuit in Montmelo, Barcelona, Spain, 12 May 2019. EPA-EFE/Alejandro Garcia

epaselect epa08916136 Rescue crews in activity in the landslide area at Ask in Gjerdrum, Norway, 02 January 2021. Several homes have been taken by the landslide that occurred on 30 December and several people are missing and three have been confirmed dead. More than 1,000 people in the area have been evacuated. EPA-EFE/Jil Yngland NORWAY OUT

epa08914737 Players of Manchester United and Aston Villa take positions for a corner kick during the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester United and Aston Villa in Manchester, Britain, 01 January 2021. EPA-EFE/Laurence Griffiths / POOL EDITORIAL USE ONLY. No use with unauthorized audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or ‘live’ services. Online in-match use limited to 120 images, no video emulation. No use in betting, games or single club/league/player publications.

