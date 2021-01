Reading Time: < 1 minute

Today’s salient news in pictures as taken by the pool of photographers of EPA/EFE for CDE News.

epa08919844 A handout picture made available by the Iranian Army office shows, drones are displayed during an aerial military drill in an unknown location, Iran, 05 January 2021. Media reported that Iranian military began a two-day drones? aerial military drill in the north of the country, as Iran and US tension is going on. EPA-EFE/IRANIAN ARMY OFFICE HANDOUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES



US President Donald J. Trump gestures as he departs after participating in an election eve campaign rally on behalf of Republican Georgia Senators Kelly Loeffler and David Perdue at Dalton Regional Airport in Dalton, Georgia, USA, 04 January 2021. Senator David Perdue is running Democrat Jon Ossoff and Republican Senator Kelly Loeffler is running against Reverend Raphael Warnock in the 05 January 2021 runoff election. EPA-EFE/ERIK S. LESSER

epa08919382 Southampton?s manager Ralph Hasenhuttl (C) celebrates the victory next to Liverpool’s manager Juergen Klopp (R) after the English Premier League soccer match between Southampton and Liverpool in Southampton, Britain, 04 January 2021. EPA-EFE/Adam Davy / POOL EDITORIAL USE ONLY. No use with unauthorized audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or ‘live’ services. Online in-match use limited to 120 images, no video emulation. No use in betting, games or single club/league/player publications.

