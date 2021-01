Reading Time: 2 minutes

Today’s salient news in pictures as taken by the pool of photographers of EPA/EFE for CDE News.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson at 10 Downing Street in London, Britain, 06 January 2021. British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is delivering a statement on lockdown measures at Parliament. EPA-EFE/ANDY RAIN

Pope Francis celebrates Holy Mass for the Solemnity of the Epiphany of the Lord, in the Saint Peter’s Basilica in the Vatican City, 06 January 2021. EPA-EFE/REMO CASILLI / POOL

Russian people wearing protective face masks walks during pandemic of SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus in Moscow, Russia. EPA-EFE/YURI KOCHETKOV

Media personnel and police gather outside Westminster Magistrates Court as they await the verdict of Julian Assange’s bail hearing in London, Britain, 06 January 2021. Wikileaks founder Julian Assange is applying for bail after a judge said he should not be extradited to the US to face trial because of suicide fears. EPA-EFE/VICKIE FLORES

People perform the national dance ‘Horo’ holding national flags in the icy waters of the river during celebrations of Epiphany day in Kalofer, Bulgaria, 06 January 2021. Epiphany is a Christian feast that celebrates the arrival of the Three Wise Men with their gifts for the infant Jesus. EPA-EFE/VASSIL DONEV

German Chancellor Angela Merkel (C) and German Minister of Interior, Construction and Homeland Horst Seehofer (L) and German Minister of Finance Olaf Scholz (R) wear face masks as they talk during the beginning of the weekly meeting of the German Federal cabinet in the conference hall of the Chancellery in Berlin, Germany, 06 January 2021. EPA-EFE/CLEMENS BILAN / POOL

Tunisian Prime Minister Hichem Mechichi EPA-EFE/MOHAMED MESSARA

Puddles build up in the cobbled areas around the landmark ancient Colosseum during the heavy rains that hit Rome, Italy, 05 January 2021. The whole country is currently in the grip of a bad weather zone. EPA-EFE/ETTORE FERRARI

