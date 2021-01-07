CDE News Views – This Day in Photos

Reading Time: 5 minutes

Today’s salient news in pictures as taken by the pool of photographers of EPA/EFE for CDE News.

US President Donald J. Trump delivers remarks to supporters gathered to protest Congress’ upcoming certification of Joe Biden as the next president on the Ellipse in Washington, DC, USA, 06 January 2021. Various groups of Trump supporters are gathering to protest as Congress prepares to meet and certify the results of the 2020 US Presidential election. EPA-EFE/SHAWN THEW

Pro-Trump protesters storm the grounds of the East Front of the US Capitol, in Washington, DC, USA, 06 January 2021. Various groups of Trump supporters have broken into the US Capitol and rioted as Congress prepares to meet and certify the results of the 2020 US Presidential election. EPA-EFE/MICHAEL REYNOLDS

Supporters of US President Donald J. Trump stand by the door to the Senate chambers after they breached the US Capitol security in Washington, DC, USA, 06 January 2021. Protesters stormed the US Capitol where the Electoral College vote certification for President-elect Joe Biden took place. EPA-EFE/JIM LO SCALZO

epaselect epa08923424 Supporters of US President Donald J. Trump in the Capitol Rotunda after breaching Capitol security in Washington, DC, USA, 06 January 2021. Protesters entered the US Capitol where the Electoral College vote certification for President-elect Joe Biden took place. EPA-EFE/JIM LO SCALZO

A flag is left by a Trump supporter at the US Capitol at dusk as a curfew begins after pro-Trump protesters stormed the grounds leading to chaos, in Washington, DC, USA, 06 January 2021. Various groups of Trump supporters have broken into the US Capitol and rioted as Congress prepares to meet and certify the results of the 2020 US Presidential election. EPA-EFE/MICHAEL REYNOLDS

epa08923724 Police stand outside the East Front of the US Capitol at dusk as a curfew begins after pro-Trump protesters stormed the grounds leading to chaos, in Washington, DC, USA, 06 January 2021. Various groups of Trump supporters have broken into the US Capitol and rioted as Congress prepares to meet and certify the results of the 2020 US Presidential election. EPA-EFE/MICHAEL REYNOLDS

epaselect epa08923729 DC National Guard arrive at the East Front of the US Capitol after pro-Trump protesters stormed the grounds leading to chaos, in Washington, DC, USA, 06 January 2021. Various groups of Trump supporters have broken into the US Capitol and rioted as Congress prepares to meet and certify the results of the 2020 US Presidential election. EPA-EFE/MICHAEL REYNOLDS

Former US President Barack Obama. EPA-EFE/ERIK S. LESSER

Italian premier Giuseppe Conte during the year-end press conference organized by the Order of Journalists (ODG) at Villa Madama, Rome, Italy, 30 December 2020. C. EPA-EFE/RICCARDO ANTIMIANI

US President elect Joe Biden

Japan’s Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga speaks during a news conference at the prime minister’s official residence in Tokyo, Japan, 07 January 2021. The Japanese prime minister declared on the day a state of emergency in the Tokyo metropolitan area, including Tokyo, Saitama, Chiba and Kanagawa prefectures, in order to fight the resurgence of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, media reported. EPA-EFE/KIYOSHI OTA / POOL

Kosovo’s acting president, Vjosa Osmani EPA-EFE/GEORGI LICOVSKI

epa08924235 (From L) President of French Ile-de-France region Valerie Pecresse, French former president Francois Hollande, French Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin and Mayor of Paris Anne Hidalgo arrive to pay their respects outside Charlie Hebdo’s former offices in Paris, France, 07 January 2021, during a ceremony marking the sixth anniversary of the jihadist attack of the satirical magazine that killed 12 people. The attack on the weekly — with its long history of mocking Islam and other religions — was the first in a series of assaults that have claimed more than 250 lives since 07 January 2015, mostly at the hands of young French-born jihadists. EPA-EFE/THOMAS COEX / POOL MAXPPP OUT



epa08924277 A wreath of flowers offered by the satyrical magazine Charlie Hebdo lays outside the Kosher market in Paris, France, 07 January 2021, during a ceremony marking the sixth anniversary of the attack of the satirical magazine and Kosher market that killed 12 people. MAXPPP OUT

Security guards and policeman stand near a school gate in Beijing, China. EPA-EFE/WU HONG

People walk as a public broadcast shows Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga announcing a state of emergency during a televised news conference in Tokyo, Japan, 07 January 2021. The Tokyo Metropolitan Government announced that it has confirmed that 2,447 new people have been infected with the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Tokyo, a new record figure, as the number of new infections exceeded 7,000 accross the country for the first time. Following the surge in cases number, Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga declared a state of emergency in Tokyo and its three surrounding prefectures.

A healthcare worker prepares a syringe with a dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine at the Villa Scassi Hospital in Genoa, Italy. EPA-EFE/LUCA ZENNARO

Boxes containing the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine are prepared to be shipped at the McKesson distribution center in Olive Branch, Mississippi, USA. EPA-EFE/PAUL SANCYA / POOL

epa08923622 A handout photo made available by the Iranian Army office shows, Iranian Army officials during an aerial military drill at an undisclosed location, Iran, 06 January 2021. The Iranian military began a two-day drone aerial military drill in the north of the country, amid tension between Iran and the US. EPA-EFE/IRANIAN ARMY OFFICE HANDOUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

epa08923619 A handout photo made available by the Iranian Army office shows drones during an aerial military drill at an undisclosed location, Iran, 06 January 2021. The Iranian military began a two-day drone aerial military drill in the north of the country, amid tension between Iran and the US. EPA-EFE/IRANIAN ARMY OFFICE HANDOUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

epa08923621 A handout photo made available by the Iranian Army office shows drones during an aerial military drill at an undisclosed location, Iran, 06 January 2021. The Iranian military began a two-day drone aerial military drill in the north of the country, amid tension between Iran and the US. EPA-EFE/IRANIAN ARMY OFFICE HANDOUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

People walk along a street covered in snow in Aranjuez, southern Madrid, Spain. EPA-EFE/Jesus Valbuena

EPA/CARLOS DUARTE / CSIC / HANDOUT

