Today’s salient news in pictures as taken by the pool of photographers of EPA/EFE for CDE News.

EPA-EFE/HOMEM DE GOUVEIA

Puddles build up in the cobbled areas around the landmark ancient Colosseum during the heavy rains that hit Rome, Italy. EPA-EFE/ETTORE FERRARI

The tomb of former President Francois Mitterrand is pictured after a tribute ceremony marking the 25th anniversary of his death, in the cemetery of Jarnac, central western France, 08 January 2021. EPA-EFE/PHILIPPE LOPEZ / POOL MAXPPP OUT

Tug boats prepare to recover Bentago Express ferry from Norwegian company Fred Olsen, stranded near Agaete docks in Gran Canaria, Spain, 08 January 2021. The ferry stranded at the previous evening after being pushed by strong wind. The 75 people on board the vessel were evacuated 08 January 2021 without any injuries. EPA-EFE/Angel Medina G.

A mallard chick walks on the frozen lake of the Botanic Park of Olarizau in Vitoria, Spain, 08 January 2021. Cold continues to hit the Iberian Peninsula. EPA-EFE/David Aguilar

A handout photo made available by the Iranian Supreme Leader Office shows Iranian Supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei arriving to speak on the Nuclear Deal during a live TV speech, in Tehran, Iran, 08 January 2021. EPA-EFE/SUPREME LEADER OFFICE HANDOUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

A aerial view of a ground collapse in the Ospedale del Mare car park on the eastern outskirts of Naples, Italy, 08 January 2021. The event occurred at dawn and no injuries were recorded, although some cars landed in the chasm. EPA-EFE/CIRO FUSCO



The municipality of Machico in the eastern of Madeira, has been one of the most affected by the bad weather that is felt today throughout the archipelago of Madeira, Machico, Madeira Island, Portugal, 07 January 2021. Two cars were dragged following the overflow of a watercourse, and a family was evacuated from their home as a precaution. EPA-EFE/HOMEM DE GOUVEIA

A doctor demonstrates how to use protective gear to young medical workers during the study process about the reanimation of COVID-19 patients, in the lecture hall of Vishnevscogo Hospital in the pro-Russian militants controlled city of Donetsk, Ukraine. EPA-EFE/DAVE MUSTAINE

US Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi (R) and Senate Minority Leader Democrat Chuck Schumer (L) hold a news conference on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC, USA, 20 December 2020 (reissued 08 January 2021). Pelosi and Schumer called for the removal of US President Donald J. Trump either by the cabinet invoking the 25th amendment or possibly through the House taking up articles of impeachment. EPA-EFE/MICHAEL REYNOLDS

A member of public holds a sign reading ‘God Bless America’ outside the US Capitol, in Washington, DC, USA, 07 January 2021. Members of Congress certified the 2020 Electoral College in the early hours of 07 January following more than six hours of suspension on 06 January as a result of supporters of US President Donald J. Trump storming and rioting inside the US Capitol following a rally with the President on the National Mall. EPA-EFE/WILL OLIVER

