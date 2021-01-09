CDE News Views – This Day in Photos

Reading Time: 5 minutes

Today’s salient news in pictures as taken by the pool of photographers of EPA/EFE for CDE News.

epa08928383 Relatives of Sriwijaya Air plane passengers arrive at the crisis center in Soekarno-Hatta International Airport following the report that Sriwijaya Air plane flight SJ182 lost contact shortly after taking off, at Tanjung Priok Port in Jakarta, Indonesia, 09 January 2021. According to an airline spokesperson, contact to Sriwijaya Air flight SJ182 was lost on 09 January 2021 shortly after the aircraft took off from Jakarta International Airport while en route to Pontianak in West Kalimantan province. A search and rescue operation is under way. EPA-EFE/MAST IRHAM

epa08928190 A high resolution image made available by Flightradar24.com shows the flight path of the Indonesian Sriwijaya Air Flight 182 before it went missing on 09 January 2021. According to an airline spokesperson, contact to Sriwijaya Air flight SJ182, carrying 62 passengers and crew, was lost shortly after the aircraft took off from Jakarta International Airport on 09 January 2021. EPA-EFE/Flightradar24.com MANDATORY CREDIT / EDITORIAL USE ONLY / NO SALES EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

epaselect epa08927960 Indonesian military is seen at Soekarno-Hatta International Airport following the report of Sriwijaya Air plane flight SJ182 lost contact after taking off, in Banten, Indonesia, 09 January 2020. According to an airline spokesperson, contact to Sriwijaya Air flight SJ182 was lost shortly after the aircraft took off from Jakarta International Airport on 09 January 2021. EPA-EFE/MAST IRHAM

epa08928350 Indonesian Navy members prepare their gear for a search and rescue operation following the report that Sriwijaya Air plane flight SJ182 lost contact shortly after taking off, at Tanjung Priok Port in Jakarta, Indonesia, 09 January 2021. According to an airline spokesperson, contact to Sriwijaya Air flight SJ182 was lost on 09 January 2021 shortly after the aircraft took off from Jakarta International Airport while en route to Pontianak in West Kalimantan province. A search and rescue operation is under way. EPA-EFE/BAGUS INDAHONO

epa08928609 Relatives of Sriwijaya Air plane passengers arrive at the crisis center in Soekarno-Hatta International Airport following the report that Sriwijaya Air plane flight SJ182 lost contact shortly after taking off, at Tanjung Priok Port in Jakarta, Indonesia, 09 January 2021. According to an airline spokesperson, contact to Sriwijaya Air flight SJ182 was lost on 09 January 2021 shortly after the aircraft took off from Jakarta International Airport while en route to Pontianak in West Kalimantan province. A search and rescue operation is under way. EPA-EFE/MAST IRHAM

epa08923814 A photo released by the official North Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) shows Kim Jong-un, Leader of the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea, speaking during day two of the 8th Congress of the Workers’ Party of Korea in Pyongyang, North Korea, 06 January 2021 (issued 07 January 2021). EPA-EFE/KCNA EDITORIAL USE ONLY EDITORIAL USE ONLY

epa08898878 An almost desertged terminal at the Sydney Domestic Airport in Sydney, Australia 22 December 2020. Travel restriction have been put in place for Sydney residents to prevent them from from travelling interstate after a COVID-19 cluster was detected. EPA-EFE/DEAN LEWINS AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

epa08924218 German Chancellor Angela Merkel (on screen) speaks prior to the digital winter retreat of the CSU state group in the German Bundestag, Berlin, Germany, 07 January 2021. Merkel makes a statement on the events in Washington with Trump supporters storming the Capitol. EPA-EFE/KAY NIETFELD / POOL

epa08927250 A frame grab from a handout video released by the Office of the President Elect shows US President-Elect Joseph R. Biden speaking during a press conference in Wilmington, Delaware, USA, 08 January 2021. US President-Elect Joseph R. Biden announced his economics and jobs team. EPA-EFE/OFFICE OF THE PRESIDENT ELECT / HANDOUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

epa08899390 (FILE) – Former FIFA president Sepp Blatter arrives in front of the building of the Office of the Attorney General of Switzerland, in Bern, Switzerland, 01 September 2020 (reissued 22 December 2020). The FIFA on 22 December 2020 announced it had filed a criminal complaint with Zurich’s prosecutors which identifies the football governing body’s former president Blatter’s alleged direct involvement in criminal mismanagement. EPA-EFE/PETER SCHNEIDER

epa08918454 A handout photo made available by Sardinia Region Press Office shows medical staff performing swabs for Covid-19 testing in Nuoro, Italy, 04 January 2021. The screening campaign promoted by the Region of Sardinia will involve the population of the 23 municipalities of the territory. The goal is to get to test over 30,000 people in two days. EPA-EFE/Sardinia Region Press Office HANDOUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

epaselect epa08652088 Pupils wearing protective face masks arrive to their classroom on their first day at school at an elementary school in Vienna, Austria, 07 September 2020. School children return to their classrooms after the summer holidays under coronavirus Covid-19 measures. EPA-EFE/CHRISTIAN BRUNA

epaselect epa08927900 A nurse administers the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine during the vaccinations against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) for doctors, nurses, and health workers at the ‘Palais des Festivals’ in Cannes, France, 09 January 2021. EPA-EFE/SEBASTIEN NOGIER

epa08927593 A woman walks through a snow-covered street in Madrid, Spain, 09 January 2021. Storm Filomena brought the heaviest snowfall in decades. EPA-EFE/BALLESTEROS EPA-EFE/BALLESTEROS

epa08927532 A handout photo made available by the press service of the Russian Ministry for Civil Defence, Emergencies and Elimination of Consequences of Natural Disasters (EMERCOM of Russia) shows Russian rescuers during a search and rescue operation at the site of an avalanche at the Gora Otdelnaya ski resort in Norilsk, Krasnoyarsk region, Russia, 09 January 2021. The avalanche hit the ski resort in early hours of 09 January. Three people, including a child, were found dead. EPA-EFE/EMERCOM OF RUSSIA PRESS SERVICE MANDATORY CREDIT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

epa08925928 Melody Black of Minnesota weeps at a makeshift monument at the West Front of the US Capitol, for Ashli Babbitt, who was shot and died the day before during a mob riot of Trump supporters at the US Capitol in Washington, DC, USA, 07 January 2021 (issued 08 January 2021). A mob of Trump supporters rioted at the US Capitol, storming inside the building, as Congress began counting the electoral college votes. Despite efforts by the mob to stop it, Congress certified Joe Biden’s presidential election victory over US President Donald J. Trump. EPA-EFE/MICHAEL REYNOLDS

epa08927315 Icicles hang near a beach in Gangneung, 237 kilometers east of Seoul, South Korea, on 09 January 2021. EPA-EFE/YONHAP SOUTH KOREA OUT

epaselect epa08926486 Robert Johansson of Norway is airborne during a practice jump of the Men’s Single competition at the FIS Ski Jumping World Cup in Titisee-Neustadt, Germany, 08 January 2021. EPA-EFE/RONALD WITTEK



