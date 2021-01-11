CDE News Views – This Day in Photos

Reading Time: 4 minutes

Today’s salient news in pictures as taken by the pool of photographers of EPA/EFE for CDE News.

Young Japanese women dressed in colorful kimonos take selfies before a ceremony marking the Coming of Age Day at Yokohama Arena in Yokohama, Kanagawa prefecture, Japan, 11 January 2021. Coming of Age Day celebrates all those who reached 20 years of age, which is considered adulthood in Japan. After Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga declared a state of emergency due the pandemic in Tokyo and its three surrounding prefectures (Kanagawa, Saitama and Chiba) on 07 January, many ceremonies have been cancelled. EPA-EFE/JIJI PRESS JAPAN OUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/ NO ARCHIVES

Medical personnel collects a swab sample from a man for coronavirus disease (COVID-19) testing at Ajwa clinic in Shah Alam, outside Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, 11 January 2021. In a special address to the nation on 11 January 2021, the Malaysian government announced a new Movement Control Order (MCO) on six high risk state from 13 until 26 January to contain the spread of COVID-19 infection in the country. The six high risk states are Pulau Pinang, Selangor, federal territories (Kuala Lumpur, Putrajaya and Labuan), Melaka, Johor and Sabah. EPA-EFE/FAZRY ISMAIL

Spanish Defense Minister Margarita Robles (C) speaks with Military Emergency Unit (UME) personnel as she supervises snow removal works at the Atocha train station after storm Filomena hit Madrid, Spain, 11 January 2021. EPA-EFE/FERNANDO ALVARADO

Kashmiri men collect lotus stems near the frozen ice layer waters of a lake during cold day in Srinagar, the summer capital of Indian Kashmir, 11 January 2021. Cold wave continues in Indian Kashmir. EPA-EFE/FAROOQ KHAN

Lessons and outdoor assembly against distance learning (Didattica a Distanza, DAD) organized by the students of the ‘Righi’ high school inside Villa Borghese, in Rome, Italy, 11 January 2021. Secondary school students in Lazio region will continue distance learning after Lazio Region President Nicola Zingaretti signed an order to postpone the reopening of high schools to 18 January 2021, given an increase in the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) infection curve. Italian Education Minister Lucia Azzolina said on the day that she was worried about the fact that most of Italy’s high school students have still not been able to return to their classrooms. The nation’s high school students were meant to return to class for 50 percent of their lessons on 11 January, having the other 50 percent via distance learning. EPA-EFE/FABIO FRUSTACI

A Volkswagen Karmann Ghia car on display at the Automobile Museum of the Automobile Club of Wielkopolska in one of the oldest buildings of the Pozna International Fair (MTP) – Pavilion No. 2, in Poznan, Poland, 08 January 2021. The exhibition includes 83 cars, a dozen motorcycles, ten trailers, bicycles and a bus. EPA-EFE/Jakub Kaczmarczyk POLAND OUT

Medical staff prepare to administer the Pfizer/BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine jabs at a vaccination centre in Cardiff, Britain, 08 December 2020. The UK started the largest immunisation programme in the country’s history. Care home workers, NHS staff and people aged 80 and over will begin receiving the jab protecting against the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus. EPA-EFE/Ben Birchall / POOL

Exterior view of the facade of the Mucsarnok Kunsthalle (‘Hall of Art’) in Budapest, Hungary, 25 June 2020. The gallery reopened its doors to the general public on 25 June after being closed for almost three months due to restrictions imposed by the government in a bid to slow down the spread of the pandemic COVID-19 disease caused by the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus. EPA-EFE/ZOLTAN BALOGH HUNGARY OUT

A handout photo made available by the Government Information Services Department shows Hong Kong’s new Chief Justice Andrew Cheung Kui-nung, (L), taking the Judicial Oath administered by Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam, (R), in Hong Kong, China, 11 January 2021. Cheung is the first Hong Kong law graduate to rise to become chief justice. EPA-EFE/INFORMATION SERVICES DEPARTMENT / HANDOUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas (not pictured) give a press conference after a meeting in Berlin, Germany, 17 December 2020. EPA-EFE/Michael Sohn / POOL

Dominic Zhang (L), a Wuhan resident who had been infected with Covid-19, wears a protective face mask as he walks with his daughter in Wuhan, China, 31 December 2020 (issued 08 January 2021). Zhang, a software engineer, spent several months in isolation after he was diagnosed with Covid-19 when the coronavirus outbreak emerged in Wuhan last year. EPA-EFE/ROMAN PILIPEY

Workers on lifts prepare the doorways of the Capitol Rotunda for the inaugural drapery that will be hung for the 20 January inauguration when Joe Biden will be sworn-in as President of the United States, on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC, USA, 08 January 2021. A mob of Trump supporters rioted at the US Capitol, 06 January, storming inside the building, as Congress began counting the electoral college votes. EPA-EFE/MICHAEL REYNOLDS

French Police officers stand as hundreds of people gather and enjoy a take away beer on the Seine river banks in Paris, France, 10 January 2021. French authorities stay on alert in a bid to contain the highly contagious UK variant of COVID-19 that appears in France over the past weeks. EPA-EFE/YOAN VALAT

People with face masks walk around Shanghai, China, 10 January 2021. Two Chinese cities near Beijing, Shijiazhuang and Xingtai, are locked down after a spike in Covid-19 cases. Over 300 new cases of the coronavirus disease were confirmed in Hebei province this week, according to the National Health Commission of China. EPA-EFE/ALEX PLAVEVSKI

A man uses his phone next to a statue with a mask in Shanghai, China, 10 January 2021. Two Chinese cities near Beijing, Shijiazhuang and Xingtai, are locked down after a spike in Covid-19 cases. Over 300 new cases of the coronavirus disease were confirmed in Hebei province this week, according to the National Health Commission of China. EPA-EFE/ALEX PLAVEVSKI



