Today’s salient news in pictures as taken by the pool of photographers of EPA/EFE for CDE News.

Stay informed daily with http://www.cde.news, for local perspective with a global outlook.

A woman wearing a protective face mask rides an ice bicycle on the frozen surface of Qianhai Lake, amid the coronavirus (COVID-19 disease) pandemic, in Beijing, China, 13 January 2021. . EPA-EFE/ROMAN PILIPEY

epaselect epa08930374 Local residents walk near by a damaged road near the village of Sferke, Kosovo, 10 January 2021. Due to heavy rain showers the land slides on 09 January damaging the road connecting many villages in central Kosovo. EPA-EFE/VALDRIN XHEMAJ

Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar (L), along with other officials carries a box of Serum Institute of India’s COVID-19 vaccine at a vaccine storage centre in Mumbai, India, 13 January 2021. A countrywide COVID-19 vaccination drive in India is set to rollout on 16 January 2021. EPA-EFE/DIVYAKANT SOLANKI

Archaeologists dig during the exhumation of people executed during Spanish Civil War and Franco’s dictatorship at a common grave at the cemetery in the coastal city of Gandia, eastern Spain, 13 January 2021. The experts try to find the graves in which some 60 Spanish republicans were buried. EPA-EFE/Natxo Frances

epa08934474 An archaeologist founds human remains during the exhumation of people executed during Spanish Civil War and Franco’s dictatorship at a common grave at the cemetery in the coastal city of Gandia, eastern Spain, 13 January 2021. The experts try to find the graves in which some 60 Spanish republicans were buried. EPA-EFE/Natxo Frances

Indian students from Shahzada Nand College wearing traditional Punjabi attire touch up their dresses and jewellery before taking part in an event to celebrate the Lohri festival in Amritsar, India, 13 January 2021. The event is traditionally celebrated by flying kites and lighting bonfires. Lohri, one of the major festivals of Punjab, marks the culmination of winter and is celebrated annually on 13 January. EPA-EFE/RAMINDER PAL SINGH

A view of the Trevi Fountain, the largest and most famous fountains in Rome, in Rome, Italy, 12 January 2021. It was built on the facade of Palazzo Poli by Nicola Salvi after the competition held by Pope Clement XII. Begun in 1732, it was later entrusted in 1759 to Pietro Bracci, helped by his son Virginio, who completed the work that was inaugurated in 1762. EPA-EFE/ANGELO CARCONI

epaselect epa08934153 Anti-Netanyahu activists gather during a protest outside the Israeli Prime Minister’s residence, in Jerusalem, Israel, 13 January 2021. Protesters clashed with police, lit bonfires and blocked roads. Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu faces ongoing trial on charges of fraud, bribery and breach of trust. EPA-EFE/ABIR SULTAN

A woman and a child wearing protective face masks walk outside a market in Beijing, China, 12 January 2021, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic. According to the National Health Commission, an international expert team from the World Health Organization (WHO) will arrive at China’s Wuhan on 14 January to conduct joint scientific research with Chinese scientists to investigate COVID-19. EPA-EFE/WU HONG

