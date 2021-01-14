CDE News Views – This Day in Photos

Reading Time: 6 minutes

Today’s salient news in pictures as taken by the pool of photographers of EPA/EFE for CDE News.

epa08935135 French Prime Minister Jean Castex leaves the Elysee Palace following the weekly cabinet meeting of the government ?in Paris, France, 13 January 2021. EPA-EFE/YOAN VALAT

epa08933208 Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte (C) walks down Via del Corso, in Rome, Italy, 12 January 2021. The anti-establishment 5-Star Movement (M5S) and the center-left Democratic Party (PD) warned on the day ex-premier Matteo Renzi from the centrist Italia Viva (IV) party against plunging Premier Giuseppe Conte’s coalition government into a crisis.

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi holds the signed Article of Impeachment against US President Donald J. Trump during an engrossment ceremony in the Rayburn Room at the US Capitol in Washington, DC, USA, 13 January 2021. The House impeached the president a second time for incitement of insurrection following the attack on the Capitol last week as lawmakers worked to certify Joe Biden as the next President of the United States. EPA-EFE/SHAWN THEW

Tom Hanks speaks during the 92nd annual Academy Awards ceremony at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California, USA, 09 February 2020 (reissued 13 January 2021). According to media reports, Tom Hanks will host a TV special during the celebration of the inauguration of Joe Biden as next President of the United States on 20 January 2021. EPA-EFE/ETIENNE LAURENT



Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, with impeachment managers, holds up the article of impeachment passed by the House during an engrossment ceremony at the US Capitol in Washington, DC, USA, 13 January 2021. US President Donald J. Trump was impeached for incitement of insurrection following the attack on the Capitol on 06 January as lawmakers worked to certify Joe Biden as the next President of the United States. This is the second time the US House of Representatives impeach Trump, making him the first President to be impeached twice. EPA-EFE/MICHAEL REYNOLDS

epaselect epa08934610 Nepalese police arrest activists of the Nepalese Student Union during the protest against dissolution of parliament in Kathmandua, Nepal, 13 January 2021. The full bench of constitutional court started hearing the petitions against the dissolution of parliament at the Supreme Court. President Bidhya Devi Bhandari announced the dissolution of Parliament at the request of K.P. Sharma Oli’s cabinet on 20 December 2020. EPA-EFE/NARENDRA SHRESTHA

epa08936591 A medical health worker is injected with a COVID-19 vaccine at a hospital in Denpasar, Bali, Indonesia, 14 January 2021. Indonesia started the COVID-19 vaccination program for medical health workers and top government official starting on 14 January 2021, as a first step of the national vaccination program in Indonesia. EPA-EFE/MADE NAGI

epa08936522 A Hindu devotee prays after a holy dip in the Bay of Bengal during the third day of the annual Ganga Sagar festival at Sagar Island, India, 14 January 2021. The Ganga Sagar festival is an annual gathering of Hindu pilgrims during Makar Sankranti at Sagar Island, far south of Kolkata in West Bengal, during which people take a dip in sacred waters of the Ganga River at the area before it merges in the Bay of Bengal. EPA-EFE/PIYAL ADHIKARY

epa08936524 Hindu pilgrims take a holy dip in the Bay of Bengal during the third day of the annual Ganga Sagar festival at Sagar Island, India, 14 January 2021. The Ganga Sagar festival is an annual gathering of Hindu pilgrims during Makar Sankranti at Sagar Island, far south of Kolkata in West Bengal, during which people take a dip in sacred waters of the Ganga River at the area before it merges in the Bay of Bengal. EPA-EFE/PIYAL ADHIKARY

epaselect epa08935672 A Yemeni woman takes care of her patient child as he gets medical attention at a hospital in Sana?a, Yemen, 13 January 2021. According to reports, the UN and relief groups have warned that the US designation of the Houthis as a foreign terrorist organization could have serious impacts on the already dire humanitarian situation in Yemen, particularly on the risk of famine, where some 24 million Yemenis ? 80 percent of the population, are relying on aid, including over two million children under five years of age suffer from acute malnutrition. Yemen has been mired in war since the Houthis ousted the Saudi-backed government from power in late 2014, prompting a Saudi-led military coalition to intervene in March 2015, claiming the lives of over 233,000 people. EPA-EFE/YAHYA ARHAB

A health care worker tests people at a COVID-19 drive through testing clinic at Murarrie in Brisbane, Queensland, Australia, 11 January 2021. Queensland has recorded no new coronavirus disease (COVID-19) cases as Greater Brisbane enters the third and last day of a snap lockdown. EPA-EFE/ALBERT PEREZ AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

epa08936829 Helpers from the German Armed Forces Bundeswehr wait for vaccines against Covid-19 at Berlin’s second vaccination centre at the Erika Hess ice stadium, Berlin, Germany, 14 January 2021.v EPA-EFE/KAY NIETFELD / POOL

epa08936492 A woman has her swab sample collected for a Covid-19 outside a hospital in Beijing, China, 14 January 2021. China on 14 January reported its first death from Covid-19 death in eight months, while an international expert team from the World Health Organization (WHO) is scheduled to arrive at China’s Wuhan on the same day to conduct joint scientific research with Chinese scientists to investigate Covid-19. EPA-EFE/ROMAN PILIPEY

Resident Brigitte Klausch, 88, prepares to receive the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine from doctor Elke Obst at a nursing home of the German Red Cross (DRK) on the first day of the nationwide launch of Covid-19 vaccinations during the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic in Grossraeschen, Germany, 27 December 2020. Germany is beginning the vaccinations on 27 December mainly with mobile teams who are inoculating senior citizens in nursing homes. The volume of delivered vaccine is to rise sharply next week and many mass vaccination centers will open their doors in early January. EPA-EFE/Sean Gallup / POOL

A policeman talks with two people at a checkpoint who plan to leave Beijing to Hebei province’s Yanjiao town, amid the coronavirus (COVID-19 disease) pandemic, on the outskirts of Beijing near the provincial border with Hebei province, China, 13 January 2021. China had its highest daily increase of COVID-19 cases in more than five months with 115 new COVID-19 cases reported on 12 January by China’s national health authority. Three cities were put in lockdown in an attempt to stop the spread of the virus. According to the National Health Commission, an international expert team from the World Health Organization (WHO) will arrive at China’s Wuhan on 14 January to conduct joint scientific research with Chinese scientists to investigate COVID-19. EPA-EFE/STRINGER

A handout picture provided by the Vatican broadcaster Vatican Media shows room where Pope Francis has been vaccinated against Covid-19, in Vatican City, 13 January 2021. The vaccination program against the Covid-19 disease caused by the Sars-CoV-2 coronavirus begun at the Vatican on 13 January. EPA-EFE/VATICAN MEDIA HANDOUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

Members of the Italian Armed Forces stand guard outside a converted call center that has been turned into a ‘bunker’, as the biggest ever trial into Italy’s most powerful mafia, the Calabria-based ‘Ndrangheta, in underway, at an the industrial area of Lamezia Terme, Calabria region, southern Italy, 13 January 2021. The trial investigates into the activities of the ‘Ndrangheta clans in Vibo Valentia and their links to the political, institutional and rogue Masonic worlds controlling all aspects of local life in Calabria. It is the biggest mafia trial in Italy since the so-called ‘maxi-trial’ of Cosa Nostra in Sicily in the late 80s and early 90s. The trial, which is expected to last around three years, has over 300 defendants who are facing over 400 charges. EPA-EFE/SALVATORE MONTEVERDE

epaselect epa08931587 Homeless women speaks to each other in their hut on the street in center of Moscow, Russia, 11 January 2021 during the pandemic of SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus. EPA-EFE/YURI KOCHETKOV

lete Keller waves to the crowd after setting a meet record and winning the 400 meter long course freestyle final in a time of 3 minutes 46.56 seconds at the U.S. Olympic Swimming Trials in Long Beach, California, Wedensdas7 July, 2004 EPA/ARMANDO ARORIZO

The new headquarters of DB Schenker, the logistics subsidiary of German railway operator Deutsche Bahn, in Essen, Germany, 03 May 2016. EPA/ROLF VENNENBERND

epaselect epa08932503 A young Indian rhinoceros (Rhinoceros unicornis) with its mother in their enclosure at the zoo in Wroclaw, western Poland, 12 January 2021. The Indian rhinoceros was born several days ago. This is the first Indian rhinoceros to be born in the Wroclaw zoo. EPA-EFE/Maciej Kulczynski POLAND OUT

A handout photo made available by PostNord shows a stamp featuring Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg, issued 12 January 2021. The new stamps, illustrated by Henning Trollback, have environmental themes and will be launched on 14 January. EPA-EFE/HENNING TROLLBACK / POSTNORD HANDOUT

