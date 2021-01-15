CDE News Views – This Day in Photos

Reading Time: 5 minutes

Today’s salient news in pictures as taken by the pool of photographers of EPA/EFE for CDE News.

epa08936802 Members of Indonesian red cross spray disinfectant on the body bags containing body remains recovered near the crash site of the Sriwijaya Air flight SJ 182 plane in the waters off Jakarta at Tanjung Priok port in Jakarta, Indonesia, 14 January 2021. Sriwijaya Air flight SJ182 crashed into the sea off the Jakarta coast on 09 January 2021 shortly after taking off from Jakarta International Airport while en route to Pontianak in West Kalimantan province. EPA-EFE/MAST IRHAM

epa08937684 President of Italian party ‘Fratelli d’Italia’ Giorgia Meloni talks with journalists at the end of the centre-right parties’ meeting for the Italy Government crisis in Rome, Italy, 14 January 2021. Italian Premier Conte was considering his options on the day after ex-premier Matteo Renzi triggered a government crisis by pulling the support of his Italia Viva (IV) party on 13 January. EPA-EFE/FABIO FRUSTACI



Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte arrives before the Council of Ministers at the Binnenhof in The Hague, The Netherlands, 15 January 2021. The ministers meet to discuss the political consequences of the benefits affair, a scandal in which tax officials falsely accused thousands of parents of fraud and ordered them to repay childcare benefits.. EPA-EFE/BART MAAT

epa08939317 Dozens of workers in the hotel sector gather in front of the headquarters of the Prefecture of Milan to claim their rights during the health emergency due to the Covid-19 pandemic, in Milan, Italy, 15 January 2021. Italian Health Minister Roberto Speranza is set to sign an ordinance making most of Italy an ‘orange zone’ under Italy’s tiered system of restrictions based on each region’s risk of COVID-19 contagion, sources said. EPA-EFE/MATTEO CORNER

epa08939329 A man riding a donkey-driven cart along the road amid dense fog on a cold day in Lahore, Pakistan, 15 January 2021. EPA-EFE/RAHAT DAR

epa08938261 A photo released by the official North Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) shows a moment of the military parade held to mark the 8th Congress of the Workers’ Party of Korea (WPK) in Pyongyang, North Korea, 14 January 2021 (issued 15 January 2021). EPA-EFE/KCNA EDITORIAL USE ONLY

epa08938348 An elderly man wearing a face mask walks past a shop in Yau Ma Tei, Hong Kong, China, 15 January 2021. Residents of more than 10 old tenement buildings in Yau Ma Tei and Jordan districts are expected to be ordered to undergo coronavirus testing, after a spike in Covid-19 cases in the area. EPA-EFE/JEROME FAVRE

epa08938349 An elderly woman wearing a face mask is reflected in a shop window in Yau Ma Tei, Hong Kong, China, 15 January 2021. Residents of more than 10 old tenement buildings in Yau Ma Tei and Jordan districts are expected to be ordered to undergo coronavirus testing, after a spike in Covid-19 cases in the area. EPA-EFE/JEROME FAVRE

epaselect epa08936928 Ugandan presidential candidate Robert Kyagulanyi Ssentamu, otherwise known as Bobi Wine, casts his ballot in the presidential elections in Kampala, Uganda, 14 January 2021. Bobi Wine is the top challenger vying for the youth vote in his hopes for the presidency as he goes up against incumbent Ugandan president Yoweri Kaguta Museveni who has been President of Uganda since 1986. EPA-EFE/STR

epa08939344 Miriam Adelson, mourns next to the grave of her husband philanthropist and businessman Sheldon Adelson during his funeral, in Jerusalem, 15 January 2021. Adelson, the billionaire mogul and power broker who built a casino empire spanning from Las Vegas to China and became a singular force in domestic and international politics has died after a long illness, on 11 January 2021 at the age of 87. EPA-EFE/OREN BEN HAKOON / ISRAEL HAYOM / POOL

epa08939319 Dozens of workers in the hotel sector gather in front of the headquarters of the Prefecture of Milan to claim their rights during the health emergency due to the Covid-19 pandemic, in Milan, Italy, 15 January 2021. Italian Health Minister Roberto Speranza is set to sign an ordinance making most of Italy an ‘orange zone’ under Italy’s tiered system of restrictions based on each region’s risk of COVID-19 contagion, sources said. EPA-EFE/MATTEO CORNER

epa08939304 Cows wait in a corral to be transferred to a refrigerator for their slaughter, at the Hacienda de Liniers Market, in Buenos Aires, Argentina, 12 January 2021 (issued 15 January). The consumption of beef by Argentines, whose table can not miss the roast, fell to its historical minimum in 2020, about 49.7 kilograms per person, due to the fall in purchasing power and an opening towards chicken meat and pork. EPA-EFE/JUAN IGNACIO RONCORONI

epa08939080 A flock of murmuration of starlings during their traditional dance before landing to sleep near the West Bank city of Jericho, in the Jordan valley, 15 January 2021. EPA-EFE/ATEF SAFADI

epaselect epa08937858 Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang of Arsenal reacts ahead of the English Premier League soccer match between Arsenal FC and Crystal Palace in London, Britain, 14 January 2021. EPA-EFE/Neil Hall / POOL EDITORIAL USE ONLY. No use with unauthorized audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or ‘live’ services. Online in-match use limited to 120 images, no video emulation. No use in betting, games or single club/league/player publications.

epa08273211 Derby County’s Wayne Rooney reacts during the English FA cup fifth round soccer match between Derby County and Manchester United held at the Pride Park in Derby, Britain, 05 March 2020. EPA-EFE/PETER POWELL EDITORIAL USE ONLY. No use with unauthorized audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or ‘live’ services. Online in-match use limited to 120 images, no video emulation. No use in betting, games or single club/league/player publications

epa08938943 (FILE) – French rider Pierre Cherpin (L) and Pedro Penate Munoz (R) of Spain in action during the first stage from Saladillo, Buenos Aires to Santa Rosa, La Pampa at the Rally Dakar Argentina-Chile 2009 about 200km southwest of Buenos Aires, Argentina, 03 January 2009 (re-issued on 15 January 2021). French rider Pierre Cherpin has died after crashing on 10 Januray 2021 during the seventh stage of the Dakar Rally 2021 in Saudi Arabia, organisers confirmed on 15 January 2021. EPA-EFE/CEZARO DE LUCA

