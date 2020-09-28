CDE News Views – This Day in Photos

Reading Time: < 1 minute
Today’s salient news in pictures as taken by the pool of photographers of EPA/EFE for CDE News.
Adults and minors refugees and migrants stand behind razor wire at Kara Tepe camp on Lesbos island, Greece. EPA-EFE/VANGELIS PAPANTONIS An air tanker drops retardant on the Glass Fire in the town of Deer Park in Napa County, California, USA, 27 September 2020. Northern California is under extreme fire alert. EPA-EFE/JOHN G. MABANGLO Australian Cardinal George Pell leaves the County Court in Melbourne, Victoria, Australia, 26 February 2019. EPA-EFE/DAVID CROSLING A member of the Yanomami people holds a face mask during a health brigade by the Brazilian Army in Alto Alegre municipality, Roraima state, Brazil. EPA-EFE/JOEDSON ALVES People walk along the walkway upon Guadalhorce river during its inauguration, in Malaga, southern Spain, 27 September 2020. EPA-EFE/CARLOS DIAZ A masked staff member poses with various works during a photocall for the 252nd Summer Exhibition at the Royal Academy of Arts in London, Britain, 28 September 2020. EPA-EFE/NEIL HALL Italian actor Riccardo Scamarcio who will be interpreting the part of Caravaggio in “L’Ombra di Caravaggio”. EPA-EFE/ETTORE FERRARI The Glass Fire burns near Viader Vineyards & Winery in the town of Deer Park in Napa County, California, USA, 27 September 2020. EPA-EFE/JOHN G. MABANGLO A healthcare working in protective gear works at a COVID-19 testing facility in Melbourne, Victoria, Australia. EPA-EFE/JAMES ROSS A view of Rome, Italy, following heavy rain, 27 September 2020. EPA-EFE/Giuseppe Lami
