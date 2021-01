Reading Time: 5 minutes

Today’s salient news in pictures as taken by the pool of photographers of EPA/EFE for CDE News.

epa08941443 Travellers arrive at Heathrow Airport in London, Britain, 16 January 2021. The UK government is implementing a closure on all travel corridors from Monday 18 January 2021. Travellers will also need to provide a negative coronavirus test to enter the country. Britain’s national health service (NHS) is coming under sever pressure as Covid-19 hospital admissions continue to rise across the UK. Some one thousand people are dying each day from the Covid-19 disease. EPA-EFE/ANDY RAIN

epa08906061 A worker of the German Red Cross (DRK) carries a thermo container to pick up the arriving Pfizer/BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine during vaccinations at a nursing home of the DRK on the first day of the nationwide launch of Covid-19 vaccinations during the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic in Grossraeschen, Germany, 27 December 2020. Germany is beginning the vaccinations today mainly with mobile teams who are inoculating senior citizens in nursing homes. The volume of delivered vaccine is to rise sharply next week and many mass vaccination centers will open their doors in early January. EPA-EFE/Sean Gallup / POOL

NHS Ambulance staff outside the Royal London hospital in London, Britain, 13 January 2021. Britain’s national health service (NHS) is coming under sever pressure as Covid-19 hospital admissions continue to rise across the UK. EPA-EFE/ANDY RAIN

epa08939287 A teacher hands over learning materials to parents through a window of the Averbruch elementary school in Dinslaken, Germany, 15 January 2021. To slow the spread of the coronavirus, schools in Germany remain closed. All students must study from home during the nationwide lockdown. EPA-EFE/SASCHA STEINBACH

epa08940430 Dr. Richard Dang, right, Assistant professor USC School of Pharmacy administers COVID-19 vaccine to Ashley Van Dyke as mass-vaccination of healthcare workers takes place at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, California, USA, on 15 January 2021. EPA-EFE/Irfan Khan / POOL

epa08934658 A public health notice warnng of a rise of covid-19 cases in London, Britain, 13 January 2021. Britain’s national health service (NHS) is coming under sever pressure as Covid-19 hospital admissions continue to rise across the UK. EPA-EFE/ANDY RAIN

epa08941632 A beggar among people walking the streets on the first Saturday of the sales season in Rome, Italy, 16 January 2021. New restrictions to limit the spread of COVID-19 coronavirus become effective on 17 January 2021. EPA-EFE/FABIO FRUSTACI

People dance a walz as they celebrate the New Year?s Eve at the Stephansplatz square in front of the Saint Stephen’s Cathedral during a nationwide COVID-19 lockdown in Vienna, Austria, 01 January 2021. EPA-EFE/CHRISTIAN BRUNA



epa08905535 Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz (R) and Austrian Minister for Social Affairs, Health, Care and Consumer Protection, Rudolf Anschober (2-L) talk to the two women who have received one of the first doses of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine at the Medical University in Vienna, Austria, 27 December 2020. Austria has received 10,000 doses of the COVID-19 Pfizer-BioNtech vaccine for high-risk patients and medical staff on 26 December 2020. EPA-EFE/APA/HANS PUNZ / POOL

epa08942553 French police officers man a checkpoint on the Champs Elysees to check drivers’ authorizations to be outdoors beyond the 6pm curfew, in Paris, France, 16 January 2021. A new nationwide 6pm curfew comes into effect on 16 January as part of government measures to curb the rise in Covid-19 coronavirus cases spreading. EPA-EFE/IAN LANGSDON

epa08943600 Police officers guard in front of the Vnukovo International Airport in Moscow, Russia, 17 January 2021. Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny plans to return to Russia on a scheduled flight to Moscow later in the afternoon on 17 January. He was treated at the Charite hospital in Berlin since 22 August 2020 for being poisoned with a nerve agent from the Novichok group and was discharged from acute inpatient care on 22 September 2020. EPA-EFE/MAXIM SHIPENKOV

Workers arrange beds in a 2,000-bed mobile hospital, set up in an exhibition center, in Wuhan Hubei province, China, 04 February 2020. The city is building three such temporary hospitals in a sports gym and two exhibition centers to cope with the demand of rising novel coronavirus patients. EPA-EFE/YUAN ZHENG CHINA OUT

epa08933212 Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte (C) walks down Via del Corso, in Rome, Italy, 12 January 2021. The anti-establishment 5-Star Movement (M5S) and the center-left Democratic Party (PD) warned on the day ex-premier Matteo Renzi from the centrist Italia Viva (IV) party against plunging Premier Giuseppe Conte’s coalition government into a crisis.

Vice President-elect Kamala Harris greets a crowd of supporters gathered during a car rally in Columbus, Georgia, USA, 21 December 2020. Vice President-elect Harris was in Georgia stumping for US Senate Democratic candidates Jon Ossoff and Rev. Rahpael Warnock. EPA-EFE/Alyssa Pointer / POOL

epa08942699 Secret service walk on the White House grounds as preparation’s takes place for President Joe Biden’s inauguration in Washington, DC, USA, 16 January 2021. Security is even tighter given there recent events when pro-Trump MAGA mobs breached the security perimeter and penetrated the US Capitol back on 06 January. EPA-EFE/Ken Cedeno / POOL

epa08940583 Ambulances take COVID-19 patients to planes to be transferred and treated in other cities in Manaus, Brazil, 15 January 2021. The serious health collapse caused by the lack of beds and oxygen for patients with covid in Manaus, the largest city in the Brazilian Amazon, continues despite the transfer of patients to other cities and the arrival of oxygen cylinders on military planes. EPA-EFE/Raphael Alves

epa08942880 A handout photo made available by NASA shows the core stage for the first flight of NASA?s Space Launch System rocket in the B-2 Test Stand during a scheduled eight minute duration hot fire test, at NASA?s Stennis Space Center near Bay St. Louis, Mississippi, USA, 16 January 2021. The four RS-25 engines fired for a little more than one minute. The hot fire test is the final stage of the Green Run test series, a comprehensive assessment of the Space Launch System?s core stage prior to launching the Artemis I mission to the Moon. EPA-EFE/NASA/Robert Markowitz HANDOUT MANDATORY CREDIT: (NASA/Robert Markowitz) AFS 8/101 – Permanent HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

Screenshot from Video on Anadolu Agency

epa08943477 A Pobeda airlines plane, in which Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny and his wife Yulia Navalnaya are to fly to Moscow, arrives at the Berlin Brandenburg International Airport BER in Schoenefeld, Germany, 17 January 2021. Navalny plans to return to Russia on a scheduled flight to Moscow later in the afternoon on 17 January. He was treated at the Charite hospital in Berlin since 22 August 2020 for being poisoned with a nerve agent from the Novichok group and was discharged from acute inpatient care on 22 September 2020. EPA-EFE/FILIP SINGER



epaselect epa08942609 A lock on a security fence around the US Capitol building in Washington, DC, USA, 16 January 2021. At least twenty thousand troops of the National Guard and other security measures are being deployed in Washington to help secure the Capitol area in response to potentially violent unrest around the inauguration of US President-elect Joe Biden. EPA-EFE/JUSTIN LANE

