Today’s salient news in pictures as taken by the pool of photographers of EPA/EFE for CDE News.

Stay informed daily with http://www.cde.news, for local perspective with a global outlook.

Italian Premier Giuseppe Conte (C, standing) addresses the Lower House of the Parliament in Rome, Italy, 18 January 2021. Conte appealed to the Lower House for support in order to keep his government alive after Matteo Renzi’s Italia Viva (IV) party triggered a crisis last week by pulling his party’s ministers from the cabinet. EPA-EFE/ROBERTO MONALDO / POOL

Sewer workers of the Direction de l?Amenagement Urbain (DAU, Department of Urban Amenities) of Monaco take sewage water samples to detect the concentration of Covid-19 in Monaco, 18 January 2021. The samples of sewage water are sent to the Eurofins laboratory in Denmark for analysis every week. EPA-EFE/SEBASTIEN NOGIER

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsoakis receives a shot with the second dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), at Attikon University Hospital in Athens, Greece, 18 January 2021. EPA-EFE/YANNIS KOLESIDIS

Students attend outdoor lessons organized by the students of the Carducci high school to protest against distance learning (Didattica a Distanza, DAD) in Milan, Italy, 18 January 2021. EPA-EFE/ANDREA FASANI

Italian Police checks motorists heading out of town amid the second wave of the Covid-19 Coronavirus pandemic in Milan, Italy, 18 January 2021. Italian Health Minister Roberto Speranza last week signed an ordinance making most of Italy an ‘orange zone’ under Italy’s tiered system of restrictions based on each region’s risk of COVID-19 contagion. EPA-EFE/ANDREA FASANI

Inter’s Nicolo Barella (R) celebrates with his teammate Romelu Lukaku after scoring his team’s second goal during the Italian Serie A soccer match between FC Inter and Juventus FC at Giuseppe Meazza stadium in Milan, Italy, 17 January 2021. EPA-EFE/MATTEO BAZZI

German Minister of Health Jens Spahn holds a FFP2 protective mask during a press conference at the Federal Health Ministry in Berlin, Germany, 18 January 2021. Minister Spahn informs nationwide genome sequencing of the coronavirus and presents a corresponding regulation. EPA-EFE/HAYOUNG JEON

A medical officer (R) waits inside the Vaccination Centre at Bangur hospital in Kolkata, Eastern India. EPA-EFE/PIYAL ADHIKARY

Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte wearing a face mask delivers a speech at the Chamber of Deputies, Rome, Italy. EPA-EFE/RICCARDO ANTIMIANI

A girl from a family of Honduran migrants says goodbye while returning to Honduras while thousands of migrants are detained by Guatemalan authorities who do not let them continue in the Vado Hondo village, in Chiquimula, Guatemala, 17 January 2021. The EPA-EFE/Esteban Biba

Guatemalan soldiers and policemen form a human barricade to stop Honduran migrants walking on a highway near to Chiquimula, Guatemala, 17 January 2021. Guatemalan security forces detained and violently reprimanded a migrant caravan made up of thousands of Hondurans on 17 January, who intend to reach Mexico and later the United States in search of the American dream. EPA-EFE/Esteban Biba

South Korean President Moon Jae-in speaks during an on-line New Year press conference with local and foreign journalists at the Presidential Blue House in Seoul, South Korea, 18 January 2021. EPA-EFE/JEON HEON-KYUN / POOL

The Flags of Europe and Germany are fluttering in the wind during a session of the German parliament ‘Bundestag’ in Berlin, Germany. EPA-EFE/HAYOUNG JEON

A General view of the St. Moritz Speed Skating Oval in St. Moritz, Switzerland. EPA-EFE/THOMAS LOVELOCK / OIS HANDOUT

Afghan security officials secure the scene of a magnetic improvised explosive device (IED) explosion that targeted a soft-skinned vehicle of the Ministry of Telecommunications and IT, in Kabul, Afghanistan, 18 January 2021. According to reports quoting the police ‘no one was hurt in the explosion’. EPA-EFE/HEDAYATULLAH AMID

