Today’s salient news in pictures as taken by the pool of photographers of EPA/EFE for CDE News.

epaselect epa08948125 An Orthodox child is given an icy dip in a lake in celebration of Epiphany, near the village of Leninskoe, some 20 km from the Kyrgyz capital of Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan, 19 January 2021. People believe that bathing in blessed waters during the holiday of Epiphany strengthens their spirit and body. EPA-EFE/IGOR KOVALENKO

epaselect epa08948075 Two police officers stand next to the recovered painting ‘Salvator Mundi’, in Naples, southern Italy, 18 January 2021 (issued 19 January 2021). The 15th-century painting of Christ the Saviour from the school of Leonardo da Vinci, part of the ‘DOMA’ collection, has been recovered by police during a search in Naples after it was stolen from the Basilica di San Domenico Maggiore in the southern Italian city two years ago. A 36-year-old, the owner of the flat, has been detain on suspicion of receiving stolen goods, media reported. EPA-EFE/CIRO FUSCO

epaselect epa08947413 Dulcineia da Silva (L), 59, a nurse from the public health network and Terezinha da Conceicao (R), 80, who lives in a shelter for a population in a situation of social vulnerability, are vaccinated in a symbolic act at the feet of the emblematic statue of Christ the Redeemer on the Corcovado hill, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, 18 January 2021. Brazil one of the countries most affected by COVID-19 in the world, exceeded the 210,000 victims mark precisely on the day the vaccination campaign began throughout the country. EPA-EFE/FABIO MOTTA



