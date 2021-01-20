CDE News Views – This Day in Photos

Reading Time: 6 minutes

Today’s salient news in pictures as taken by the pool of photographers of EPA/EFE for CDE News.

Stay informed daily with http://www.cde.news, for local perspective with a global outlook.

epaselect epa08947558 A public art display ‘Field of Flags’, made up of over 200,000 flags intended to represent the American people who are unable to attend the upcoming presidential inauguration, stretches across the National Mall in front of the US Capitol in Washington, DC, USA, 18 January 2021. Joe Biden will be sworn-in as the 46th US President on 20 January. EPA-EFE/JUSTIN LANE

epa08947433 The White House is seen from the Washington Monument as the country awaits the inauguration of President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris, in Washington, DC, USA, 18 January 2021. Biden will be sworn-in as the 46th president on 20 January. EPA-EFE/Joe Raedle / POOL

epa08950495 Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi of California participates in a COVID-19 Memorial and lighting ceremony in front of the House at the US Capitol as preparations continue for President-elect Joe Biden’s inauguration ceremony at the US Capitol in Washington, DC, USA, 19 January 2021. EPA-EFE/ERIK S. LESSER

President-elect Joe Biden, with Dr. Jill Biden, participates in a COVID memorial event at the Lincoln Memorial in Washington, DC, USA, 19 January 2021. Joe Biden will be sworn in as the 46th President of the United State during a ceremony at the US Capitol on 20 January. EPA-EFE/SHAWN THEW

epa08950518 President-elect Joe Biden, with Dr. Jill Biden, and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris, with her husband Doug Emhoff, participate in a COVID memorial event at the Lincoln Memorial in Washington, DC, USA, 19 January 2021. Joe Biden will be sworn in as the 46th President of the United State during a ceremony at the US Capitol on 20 January. EPA-EFE/SHAWN THEW

epaselect epa08950480 President-elect Joe Biden, with Dr. Jill Biden, and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris, with her husband Doug Emhoff, participate in a COVID memorial event at the Lincoln Memorial in Washington, DC, USA, 19 January 2021. Joe Biden will be sworn in as the 46th President of the United State during a ceremony at the US Capitol on 20 January. EPA-EFE/SHAWN THEW

epa08950417 US President Donald J. Trump is seen on a television monitor in the White House briefing room in Washington, DC, USA, 19 January 2021, as he addresses the nation during his last day in the office. EPA-EFE/Yuri Gripas / POOL

US President Donald J. Trump (R) and US First Lady Melania Trump board Air Force One during a farewell ceremony before Joe Biden is inaugurated as Presdient, at Joint Base Andrews, Maryland, USA, 20 January 2021. Biden won the 03 November 2020 election to become the 46th President of the United States of America. EPA-EFE/STEFANI REYNOLDS/ POOL

epa08951080 A villager prepares homemade savory with US Vice President-elect Kamala Harris’ name at Thulasendrapuram village in Tamil Nadu, India, 20 January 2021. Villagers gathered at Harris’s ancestral village of Thulasendrapuram to pray and celebrate for her success ahead of the upcoming inauguration ceremony for US President-elect Biden and Vice President-elect Harris. Thulasendrapuram is Harris’ maternal grandfather’s hometown. EPA-EFE/JAGADEESH NV

epa08950443 Singer and actress Lady Gaga thanks a group fo Maryland National Guard soldiers as she leaves the US Capitol building following an inauguration ceremony rehearsal in Washington, DC, USA, 19 January 2021. Jennifer Lopez and Lady Gaga will be performing at the inauguration ceremony of Joe Biden as the 46th President of the United States on 20 January. EPA-EFE/SAMUEL CORUM

epa08950451 Singer and actress Jennifer Lopez poses on the steps to the House of Representatives with the US Capitol dome behind her for her personal photographer as she leaves the US Capitol building following an inauguration ceremony rehearsal in Washington, DC, USA, 19 January 2021. Jennifer Lopez and Lady Gaga will be performing at the inauguration ceremony of Joe Biden as the 46th President of the United States on 20 January. EPA-EFE/SAMUEL CORUM

epa08950442 Singer and actress Lady Gaga leaves the US Capitol building with her boyfriend Michael Polansky following an inauguration ceremony rehearsal in Washington, DC, USA, 19 January 2021. Jennifer Lopez and Lady Gaga will be performing at the inauguration ceremony of Joe Biden as the 46th President of the United States on 20 January. EPA-EFE/SAMUEL CORUM

epa08948906 EU commissioner for Health Stella Kyriakides speaks during a press conference on actions to prevent a possible third wave of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic at the EU headquarters in Brussels, Belgium, 19 January 2021. EPA-EFE/KENZO TRIBOUILLARD / POOL

European Council President Charles Michel speaks during a debate on the inauguration of the new President of the United States and the current political situation, during a plenary session of the European Parliament, in Brussels, Belgium, 20 January 2021. EPA-EFE/OLIVIER HOSLET

epa08950780 European Commission President Ursula Von Der Leyen addresses European lawmakers during a plenary session on the inauguration of the new President of the United States and the current political situation, at the European Parliament in Brussels, Belgium, 20 January 2021. EPA-EFE/FRANCISCO SECO / POOL

epa08950762 European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen (C, standing) speaks during a debate on the inauguration of the new President of the United States and the current political situation, during a plenary session of the European Parliament, in Brussels, Belgium, 20 January 2021. EPA-EFE/OLIVIER HOSLET

European Council President Charles Michel (R) welcomes Director General of the World Health Organization Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus before their meeting at the European Council headquarters in Brussels, Belgium, 15 December 2020. EPA-EFE/Francisco Seco / POOL

EPA-EFE/HAYOUNG JEON

A medical worker checks a dose of Sinovac Biotech vaccine against the COVID-19 coronavirus disease at a community health station in Yantai, east China’s Shandong province. EPA-EFE/WEN TAN CHINA OUT

NHS ambulances staff bring a patient into the Royal London hospital in London, Britain, 19 January 2021. Britain’s national health service (NHS) is coming under sever pressure as Covid-19 hospital admissions continue to rise across the UK. Some one thousand people are dying each day from the disease. EPA-EFE/ANDY RAIN

epa08949151 People wear face masks donated during an awareness campaign by Transport at Songon station in Abidjan, Côte d’Ivoire, 19 January 2021. The Ivorian Ministry of Transport, through its Special Road Safety Police (PSSR), is deployed on the ground in Abidjan, as part of a vast operation to raise awareness and distribute face masks against the spread of Covid-19 in the road transport sector, thus encouraging people to comply with the safety measures, in particular wearing masks, in order to curb the spread covid-19. EPA-EFE/LEGNAN KOULA

A health worker prepares a syringe with a dose of a COVID-19 vaccine at the ‘Santa Maria della Pieta’ hospital of the ASL Roma 1 health facilities in Rome, Italy. EPA-EFE/ANGELO CARCONI

epa08945423 A medical worker holds a tray with a syringe that contain the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine against COVID-19 at the vaccine center at the Messe Berlin trade fair grounds on the center’s opening day during the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic, Berlin, Germany, 18 January 2021. The center is the third to open in Berlin. Three more are to open in coming weeks once shipments of the Pfizer/BioNTech and Moderna vaccines pick up pace. EPA-EFE/SEAN GALLUP / POOL

epaselect epa08946489 Russian opposition leader and anti-corruption activist Alexei Navalny (C) is escorted out of a police station in Khimki outside Moscow, Russia 18 January 2021. A Moscow judge on 18 January ruled that Navalny remains in custody for 30 days after his airport arrest on 17 January 2020 after his arrival from Germany. EPA-EFE/SERGEI ILNITSKY

epa08948014 A handout photo made available by the Iranian Army shows an Iranian Army ground forces soldier flashes victory sign during a military ground drill in the coast of Makran, Gulf of Oman, 19 January 2021. Following tensions between Iran and US, Iran began a short-range missile drill in the Gulf of Oman and inaugurated its local-made warship. EPA-EFE/IRANIAN ARMY HANDOUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

A handout photo made available by the Syrian Arab News Agency (SANA) showing members of the Fire Brigade and Civil Defense put out a fire that erupted after a tanker explosion at the Syrian Company for Transporting Crude Oil in Homs province, Syria, 19 January 2021. The damages were limited to materials. EPA-EFE/SANA HANDOUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

Security forces clash with demonstrators during anti-government protests in Tunis, Tunisia, 19 January 2021. A wave of nocturnal demonstrations has rocked the country since 16 January. EPA-EFE/MOHAMED MESSARA

View on the Strombolian activity of the south-eastern crater of Etna after a seismic swarm that occurred on the night of New Year’s Eve in the province of Catania, Italy, 01 January 2021. . EPA-EFE/ORIETTA SCARDINO



Like this: Like Loading...