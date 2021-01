Reading Time: 2 minutes

Today’s salient news in pictures as taken by the pool of photographers of EPA/EFE for CDE News.

Stay informed daily with http://www.cde.news, for local perspective with a global outlook.

Landmarks including Tower Bridge, the Tower of London and Canary Wharf are illuminated at night in London, Britain. EPA-EFE/NEIL HALL

Indian Paramilitary soldiers march during a Republic Day parade rehearsal in New Delhi, India, 20 January 2021. India will celebrate Republic Day on 26 January 2021. EPA-EFE/RAJAT GUPTA

The crew remove ice on board a fishing vessel moored in Tromso harbor, Norway, 22 January 2021. Storm Frank seriously hit Tromso in the night. EPA-EFE/Rune Stoltz Bertinussen NORWAY OUT

Artists perform in a window of closed shop, organized by the contemporary circus company Cirk La Putyka, in Prague, Czech Republic, 21 January 2021. The aim of the Cirk La Putyka events in Czech capital during Covid-19 pandemic is to get live art back to people during theatres-closed-time. . EPA-EFE/MARTIN DIVISEK

Indonesian relatives of the victims of the crashed Sriwijaya air plane SJ182 cry as they lay the flowers from Indonesian Navy Hospital ship KRI Semarang on the crash site on Jakarta Bay’s Water, Indonesia, 22 January 2021. EPA-EFE/BAGUS INDAHONO

Venezuela’s National Assembly President Juan Guaido. EPA-EFE/Rayner Pena R.

A doctor waits near a vaccination guideline poster in a Covid-19 vaccination centre in Kolkata, India. EPA-EFE/PIYAL ADHIKARY

EPA-EFE/JESCO DENZEL

Indonesia’s National Transportation Safety Committee (KNKT) investigators inspect the debris of Sriwijaya Air flight SJ 182 recovered from the crash site in the waters off Jakarta at Tanjung Priok port in Jakarta, Indonesia, 21 January 2021. EPA-EFE/MAST IRHAM

A man wearing a protective face mask carries a bag on a street, in Wuhan, China, 22 January 2021. The day 23 January 2021 marks the one-year anniversary of the start of a strict 76-day lockdown of the Chinese city of Wuhan where the coronavirus was first discovered before spreading across the world into a deadly global pandemic. EPA-EFE/ROMAN PILIPEY

European Council President Charles Michel. EPA-EFE/STEPHANIE LECOCQ / POOL

EU commisioner for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell talks on the arrest of Russia’s most prominent opposition leader Alexei Navalny during a plenary session on EU global strategy on Covid-19 vaccinations at the EU parliament in Brussels, Belgium, 19 January 2021. EPA-EFE/JOHN THYS / POOL

An almost empty Copenhagen Airport, in Copenhagen, Denmark, 15 May 2020. 83,000 travellers passed through the airport every day before the COVID-19 pandemic. EPA-EFE/Liselotte Sabroe DENMARK OUT

Like this: Like Loading...