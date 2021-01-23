CDE News Views – This Day in Photos

Reading Time: 7 minutes

Today’s salient news in pictures as taken by the pool of photographers of EPA/EFE for CDE News.

A man stands next to a Lebanese flag on a bridge overlooking the damaged Beirut port and grain silos, in Beirut, Lebanon. At least 160 people were killed, and more than 6000 injured in the Beirut blast that devastated the port area on 04 August and believed to have been caused by an estimated 2,750 tons of ammonium nitrate stored in a warehouse. EPA-EFE/NABIL MOUNZER

epaselect epa08595206 General view of the aftermath of Beirut port blast six days after an explosion rocked the city, Beirut, Lebanon, 10 August 2020. Lebanese Health Ministry said at least 160 people were killed, and more than 6000 injured in the Beirut blast that devastated the port area on 04 August and believed to have been caused by an estimated 2,750 tons of ammonium nitrate stored in a warehouse. EPA-EFE/WAEL HAMZA

epaselect epa08659077 A picture taken with a drone shows thick smoke billows over Beirut after a fresh blaze broke out in Beirut’s port in Beirut, Lebanon, 10 September 2020. A Lebanese military source said to local media that the fire broke out on 10 September in an oils and tires warehouse in the port’s duty-free zone. The cause of the fire is still yet to be known. EPA-EFE/WAEL HAMZEH

epaselect epa08598952 A picture taken with a drone shows a capsized ship lies at port area four days after explosions that hit Beirut port, in Beirut, Lebanon, 08 August 2020 (issued 12 August 2020). Lebanese Health Ministry said at least 171 people were killed, and more than 6000 injured in the Beirut blast that devastated the port area on 04 August and believed to have been caused by an estimated 2,750 tons of ammonium nitrate stored in a warehouse.. EPA-EFE/STR

epa08957402 Nubian ibex roam the streets during a national lockdown in Mitzpe Ramon, southern Israel, 22 January 2021. Although Israel is one of the first countries to have received vaccines and has so far vaccinated more then two million of its around nine million citizens, the rate of infection with the Sars-CoV-2 coronavirus, that causes the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), is rising drastically as Israel entered a full closure of two weeks. EPA-EFE/ABIR SULTAN

epa08959316 A handout satellite image made available by the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) of Tropical Cyclone Eloise at 12:50 p.m. local time (10:50 p.m. Universal Time), in Mozambique, 22 January 2021 (issued 23 January 2021). According to media reports, storm Eloise has the potential to strengthen even more, leading to flooding and damage across the region. EPA-EFE/NASA HANDOUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

A man wades through flood water in the city of Beira, Mozambique, 23 January 2021, after the passage of Tropical Cyclone Eloise. The city of Beira presented signs of destruction in all streets on the day, with several flooded neighborhoods with residents circulating with the water around the waist at some points following the passage of Tropical Cyclone Eloise. EPA-EFE/JOSE JECO

epa08959346 A view of a damaged billboard at a street in the city of Beira, Mozambique, 23 January 2021, after the passage of Tropical Cyclone Eloise. The city of Beira presented signs of destruction in all streets on the day, with several flooded neighborhoods with residents circulating with the water around the waist at some points following the passage of Tropical Cyclone Eloise. EPA-EFE/JOSE JECO

Russian police officers detain a protester (C) during an unauthorized protest in support of Russian opposition leader and blogger Alexei Navalny, in Moscow, Russia, 23 January 2021. Navalny was detained after his arrival to Moscow from Germany on 17 January 2021. A Moscow judge on 18 January ruled that he will remain in custody for 30 days following his airport arrest. Navalny urged Russians to take to the streets to protest. In many Russian cities mass events are prohibited due to an increasing number of cases of the COVID-19 pandemic caused by the SARS CoV-2 coronavirus. EPA-EFE/MAXIM SHIPENKOV

epaselect epa08959292 A protester holds a poster showing Russian President Vladimir Putin and reading ‘Freedom for Navalny’ in front of a police officer during an unauthorized protest in support of Russian opposition leader and blogger Alexei Navalny, in Moscow, Russia, 23 January 2021. Navalny was detained after his arrival to Moscow from Germany on 17 January 2021. A Moscow judge on 18 January ruled that he will remain in custody for 30 days following his airport arrest. Navalny urged Russians to take to the streets to protest. In many Russian cities mass events are prohibited due to an increasing number of cases of the COVID-19 pandemic caused by the SARS CoV-2 coronavirus. EPA-EFE/MAXIM SHIPENKOV

epa08959360 Russian police officers detain protesters during an unauthorized protest in support of Russian opposition leader and blogger Alexei Navalny, in Moscow, Russia, 23 January 2021. Navalny was detained after his arrival to Moscow from Germany on 17 January 2021. A Moscow judge on 18 January ruled that he will remain in custody for 30 days following his airport arrest. Navalny urged Russians to take to the streets to protest. In many Russian cities mass events are prohibited due to an increasing number of cases of the COVID-19 pandemic caused by the SARS CoV-2 coronavirus. EPA-EFE/MAXIM SHIPENKOV

epa08950374 Antony J. Blinken, speaks during his confirmation hearing to be Secretary of State before the US Senate Foreign Relations Committee at the US Capitol in Washington, DC, USA, on 19 January 2021. EPA-EFE/Alex Edelman / POOL

epa04467961 Sydney Seiler (L), US Special Envoy for the Six-Party Talks, talks with Shin Chae-Hyun (R), the South Korean Director General for North Korean nuclear affairs, during their meeting at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Seoul, South Korea, 29 October 2014. Sydney Seiler is in South Korea for a four-day visit to attend the Northeast Asia Peace and Cooperation Initiative in Seoul. EPA/KIM MIN-HEE/POOL

epa08958353 The presidential candidate Marisa Matias of Left Bloc during a virtual meeting with front-line workers, in view of the evolution of the pandemic, in an election campaign in the Convent of Saint Francis, Coimbra, Portugal, 22 January 2021. Portuguese presidential elections are scheduled for 24 January 2021. EPA-EFE/PAULO NOVAIS

epa08958637 Candidate for the 2021 presidential elections and president of far-right populist party Chega (lit.: Enough), Andre Ventura, greets supporters after a visit to the Beato Voluntary Fire Brigade headquarters in Lisbon, Portugalm, 22 January 2021. Portugal will hold presidential elections on 24 January 2021. EPA-EFE/ANTONIO COTRIM

A plenary session of the European Parliament, in Brussels, Belgium. EPA-EFE/OLIVIER HOSLET

US President Joe Biden in the State Dining Room of the White House in Washington, DC, USA, 22 January 2021. EPA-EFE/Ken Cedeno / POOL

People wearing protective face masks walk in a shopping center on the day of Wuhan’s lockdown one-year anniversary, in Wuhan, China, 23 January 2021. The day 23 January 2021 marks the one-year anniversary of the start of a strict 76-day lockdown of the Chinese city of Wuhan where the coronavirus was first discovered before spreading across the world into a deadly global pandemic. EPA-EFE/ROMAN PILIPEY

epa08959206 People wearing protective face masks scan a QR code to get their health code as a preventive measure against the spread of coronavirus disease (COVID-19), at a shopping center area on the day of Wuhan’s lockdown one-year anniversary, in Wuhan, China, 23 January 2021. The day 23 January 2021 marks the one-year anniversary of the start of a strict 76-day lockdown of the Chinese city of Wuhan where the coronavirus was first discovered before spreading across the world into a deadly global pandemic. EPA-EFE/ROMAN PILIPEY

epa08931408 A health worker receives a dose of the Covid-19 vaccine at the hospital Vital Alvarez Buylla in Mieres, Asturias, northern Spain, 11 January 2021. Asturias’ regional Ministry of Health started on 11 January the administration of the first doses of the Covid-19 vaccine to health professionals working in the front line against the pandemic. EPA-EFE/J. L. Cereijido / POOL



Health workers at the intensive care unit (ICU) of the Miguel Servet Hospital in Zaragoza, Spain. EPA-EFE/JAVIER BELVER

Clinicians prepare the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine at a vaccination centre in Salisbury Cathedral in Salisbury, Britain. EPA-EFE/NEIL HALL

A local resident is forbidden to leave his building by a civil servant in face mask and protective gown during a lockdown in Jordan, Hong Kong, China, 23 January 2021. EPA-EFE/JEROME FAVRE

epa08959156 Civil servants in protective face masks and gowns enforce a lockdown in Jordan, Hong Kong, China, 23 January 2021. The Hong Kong government placed around 10,000 residents in an estimated 200 buildings of Jordan district under a 48-hours COVID-19 lockdown. People will not be allowed to leave until most of the testing for COVID-19 has been completed and they have a negative result. EPA-EFE/JEROME FAVRE

An Iranian health worker prepares a dose of locally made COVID-19 vaccine during phase one of its trial test in Tehran, Iran. EPA-EFE/AREF TAHERKENAREH

Workers are seen at the first temporary immunization center against COVID-19 in Sofia, Bulgaria. EPA-EFE/VASSIL DONEV

A flight departures information screen board at Dubai International Airport in Dubai, United Arab Emirate. EPA-EFE/ALI HAIDER

Pedestrians walk past closed shops in Oxford street in London, Britain. Retail sales in the UK show biggest fall since records began and a growing number of high street shops have faced financial difficulties dues to the lockdown. EPA-EFE/FACUNDO ARRIZABALAGA

