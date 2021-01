Reading Time: 2 minutes

Today’s salient news in pictures as taken by the pool of photographers of EPA/EFE for CDE News.

Stay informed daily with http://www.cde.news, for local perspective with a global outlook.

An undated handout photo taken with a camera trap and released by the Kaeng Krachan National Park shows a freshwater Siamese crocodile crawling at Kaeng Krachan National Park in Phetchaburi province, Thailand (issued 24 January 2021). A rare sighting of an endangered freshwater Siamese crocodile has been captured by a camera trap, the second time spotted in a decade, at Kaeng Krachan National Park near the Thai-Myanmar border. It is estimated that only about 20 Siamese crocodiles are left in the wild, mainly caused by hunting and habitat loss. EPA-EFE/KAENG KRACHAN NATIONAL PARK HANDOUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

Ryan Regez of Switzerland, Tyler Wallasch of USA, Sandro Siebenhofer of Austria and Ferdinand Dorsch of Germany during the men’s quarterfinal heat 4 during the men’s Ski Cross final at the FIS Freestyle Ski World Cup event in Idre, Sweden 23 January 2021. EPA-EFE/Pontus Lundahl SWEDEN OUT SWEDEN OUT

Leverkusen’s Lucas Alario (C) in action against Wolfsburg’s Maxence Lacroix (R) during the German Bundesliga soccer match between Bayer 04 Leverkusen and VfL Wolfsburg in Leverkusen, Germany, 23 January 2021. EPA-EFE/SASCHA STEINBACH / POOL CONDITIONS – ATTENTION: The DFL regulations prohibit any use of photographs as image sequences and/or quasi-video.

Participants hold signs during a protest in support of Russian opposition leader and blogger Alexei Navalny in Prague, Czech Republic, 23 January 2021. Navalny was detained after his arrival to Moscow from Germany on 17 January 2021. A Moscow judge on 18 January ruled that he will remain in custody for 30 days following his airport arrest. Navalny urged Russians to take to the streets to protest. EPA-EFE/MARTIN DIVISEK

Palestinians walk in the streets after the authorities eased restrictions put in place to stop the spread of the COVID-19, amid a coronavirus lockdown in Gaza City, 23 January 2021. The Ministry of Interior in Gaza City announced on 05 December 2020 full lockdown on Fridays and Saturdays until further notice to curb the spread of COVID-19. EPA-EFE/MOHAMMED SABER

Milanese residents stroll along the Navigli amid the second wave of the Covid-19 Coronavirus pandemic, in Milan, Italy, 23 January 2021. Italian Health Minister Roberto Speranza signed a new ordinance on 23 January turning the Lombardy Region from a ‘red zone’ to an ‘orange zone’ under Italy’s tiered system of restrictions based on each region’s risk of COVID-19 contagion. EPA-EFE/Paolo Salmoirago

Like this: Like Loading...