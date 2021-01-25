CDE News Views – This Day in Photos

Reading Time: 4 minutes

Today’s salient news in pictures as taken by the pool of photographers of EPA/EFE for CDE News.

epa08964071 Members of civic society use black ribbon during anti government protest in Kathmandu, Nepal, 25 January 2021. Hundreds of Citizen Leaders and activists were protesting against Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli government’s move of dissolving the House of Representatives what they call regression by PM Oli. Dozens were injured during the clash between protestors and police. EPA-EFE/NARENDRA SHRESTHA

epa08964069 Members of civic society use black ribbon during anti government protest in Kathmandu, Nepal, 25 January 2021. Hundreds of Citizen Leaders and activists were protesting against Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli government’s move of dissolving the House of Representatives what they call regression by PM Oli. Dozens were injured during the clash between protestors and police. EPA-EFE/NARENDRA SHRESTHA

epa08964070 Members of civic society use black ribbon during anti government protest in Kathmandu, Nepal, 25 January 2021. Hundreds of Citizen Leaders and activists were protesting against Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli government’s move of dissolving the House of Representatives what they call regression by PM Oli. Dozens were injured during the clash between protestors and police. EPA-EFE/NARENDRA SHRESTHA

epa08964068 Nepalese police cover themselves during a clash with demonstrators in Kathmandu, Nepal, 25 January 2021. Hundreds of Citizen Leaders and activists were protesting against Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli government’s move of dissolving the House of Representatives what they call regression by PM Oli. Dozens were injured during the clash between protestors and police. EPA-EFE/NARENDRA SHRESTHA

epa08964065 Nepalese police use water canon to disperse demonstrators of civic society in Kathmandu, Nepal, 25 January 2021. Hundreds of Citizen Leaders and activists were protesting against Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli government’s move of dissolving the House of Representatives what they call regression by PM Oli. Dozens were injured during the clash between protestors and police. EPA-EFE/NARENDRA SHRESTHA

epa08963585 EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Policy Josep Borrell answers a journalist during a Foreign Affairs meeting at the EU headquarters in Brussels, Belgium, 25 January 2021. EPA-EFE/JOHN THYS / POOL

epa08335869 (FILE) – The aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN-71) arrives at the harbor of Da Nang, Vietnam, 05 March 2020 (reissued 01 April 2020). According to reports, Captain Brett Crozier, captain of the US aircraft carrier Theodore Roosevelt, which is currently docked in Gua, has penned a letter calling for decisive action to be taken to avert deaths on the carrier. EPA-EFE/STR

epaselect epa08963211 A car has been set on fire in front of the station on the 18 Septemberplein in Eindhoven, the Netherlands, 24 January 2021. Far-right anti-Islam movement Pegida had announced a protest which was banned by the Eindhoven Mayor Jorritsma for fear of disturbances. EPA-EFE/ROB ENGELAAR

epaselect epa08963526 Delegates take part in a preparatory session of the 13th National Congress of Vietnam’s Communist Party (VCP), in Hanoi, Vietnam 25 January 2021. The VCP’s 13th congress, which runs from 25 January through to 02 February at the National Convention Center in Hanoi, will choose the party’s new leadership EPA-EFE/VIETNAM NEWS AGENCY VIETNAM OUT / EDITORIAL USE ONLY / NO SALES EDITORIAL USE ONLY

epaselect epa08963347 Presidential candidate, Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa, delivers his victory speech for being re-elected as Portugal’s President after winning the 2021 presidential elections, in Lisbon, Portugal, 24 January 2021. Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa won Portugal’s presidential election with a majority of the vote in the first round, according to the election commission. EPA-EFE/MARIO CRUZ

Anna Zvereva from Tallinn, Estonia – Via Wiki Commons Media

epa08842400 Passengers head to the AirTrain after arriving at San Francisco International Airport (SFO) in San Francisco, USA, 25 November 2020. Despite warnings of health officials to stay home due to the increaes of Covid-19 cases through out the states, some people are still traveling for the Thanksgiving holiday. The Wednesday before Thanksgiving is traditionally the busiest travel day of the year in the US. EPA-EFE/JOHN G. MABANGLO



epa03643715 People watch as a woman decorates Easter eggs at chocolate maker Godiva in Brussels, Belgium, 28 March 2013. EPA/JULIEN WARNAND

epa08955741 Holocaust Survivor Yosef Kleinman, 91, arrives to be aministered his second COVID-19 vaccine dose in Jerusalem, Israel, 21 January 2021. Yosef Kleinman survived the Auschwitz-Birkenau extermination camp and was a key witness in Eichmann’s trial. Israel is one of the first countries to have received vaccines and has so far vaccinated some 2.2 million of its around nine million citizens, yet the rate of infection with the Sars-CoV-2 coronavirus that causes COVID-19 is rising drastically. EPA-EFE/ABIR SULTAN

epa08958996 US President Joe Biden (R) and US Vice President Kamala Harris (L) depart after Biden delivered remarks on his administration’s response to the economic crisis and signed executive orders in the State Dining Room of the White House in Washington, DC, USA, 22 January 2021. EPA-EFE/Ken Cedeno / POOL

epa08792322 New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern speaks to the media after announcing her new government cabinet at Parliament in Wellington, New Zealand, 02 November 2020. EPA-EFE/BEN MCKAY AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

epa08803886 New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern (C, left) and her partner Clarke Gayford (C, right) arrived for the ceremony to appoint new ministers at Government House in Wellington, New Zealand, 06 November 2020. EPA-EFE/Mark Mitchell / POOL AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

epa08962320 A demonstrator is attacked by a dog on the Museumplein, where the police broke up a demonstration against the current coronation measures, in Amsterdam, the Netherlands, 24 January 2021. The square has been designated a safety risk area after disturbances a week earlier in a similar protest. EPA-EFE/ROBIN VAN LONKHUIJSEN

