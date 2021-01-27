CDE News Views – This Day in Photos

Reading Time: 5 minutes

Today’s salient news in pictures as taken by the pool of photographers of EPA/EFE for CDE News.

Stay informed daily with http://www.cde.news, for local perspective with a global outlook.

epa08966472 A woman wearing a protective mask walks in front of a graffiti showing a coronavirus related scene on a wall in Moscow, Russia, 26 January 2021. EPA-EFE/YURI KOCHETKOV

epaselect epa08966788 French teachers, students and National Education workers demonstrate as part of a strike for jobs, wages and working conditions in Paris, France, 26 January 2021. Education labor unions demand measures to revalue salaries and careers in the education system. EPA-EFE/CHRISTOPHE PETIT TESSON

epa08968137 A Turkish nurse vaccinates to Ayse Dagci against COVID-19 with Sinovac’s vaccine at the Sancaktepe Education and Research Hospital, in Istanbul, Turkey, 27 January 2021. Turkey began mass vaccinations against COVID-19 starting with health workers on 14 January after the Chinese Sinovac vaccine received emergency approval. Turkey on 25 January received 6.5 million more doses of the vaccine against COVID-19 from China as the nationwide vaccination began for those aged 80 and older. EPA-EFE/TOLGA BOZOGLU

epa08959771 Food delivery workers in downtown Porto, Portugal, 23 January 2021. All schools at all levels of education are closed as of 23 January and for two weeks, a measure announced on 21 January by the government to contain the covid-19 pandemic. EPA-EFE/MANUEL FERNANDO ARAÚJO

epaselect epa08965935 Security and health personal members guard the access to the Guixi residence community under lockdown because of new Covid-19 infections in Shanghai, China, 26 January 2021. In Shanghai, two new locally transmitted cases of COVID-19 and eight imported have been discovered, according to a report of the Shanghai Health Commission. EPA-EFE/ALEX PLAVEVSKI

epa08933023 An emergency ambulance from Dublin Fire Brigade pictured at an Accident and Emergency Department of a Dublin City Hospital, in Dublin, Ireland, 12 January 2021. Ireland is currently witnessing a enormous surge of COVID-19 cases after the Christmas season. EPA-EFE/STR



A woman sits on bank of Vltava river as she looks on Charles Bridge in Prague, Czech Republic, 26 January 2021. The Czech Republic has seen a decreasing trend in new SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus infections and is currently under a nationwide shutdown. EPA-EFE/MARTIN DIVISEK

epaselect epa08966684 Indian Farmers gather at the Red Fort amid their ongoing protest against the new agriculture laws in New Delhi, India, 26 January 2021. Farmers’ organizations organized a ‘parallel parade’ to counter India’s Republic Day parade in New Delhi on the same day and fought through police barricades and tear gas to enter Delhi’s historic Red Fort complex and also near the police headquater and in parts of centreal Delhi. EPA-EFE/RAJAT GUPTA

epa08967270 Police check on people on a street after the riots the day before in Rotterdam, The Netherlands, 26 January 2021. Young people threw stones at the police and looting broke out on 25 January. Nationwide protest against coronavirus restrictions and curfew imposed by Dutch government broke out in many Dutch cities, leading to some violent riots and clashes with Police. EPA-EFE/ANP

epa08968035 Activists shout slogans during a protest to support the ongoing farmers protest in New Delhi, at Nagpada, one of busiest traffic junctions in Mumbai, India, 27 January 2021. EPA-EFE/DIVYAKANT SOLANKI

epa08963582 A handout picture provided by the Vatican Media shows Pope Francis during the Angelus prayer in the Library of the Apostolic Palace, in Vatican City, 24 January 2021 (issued 25 January 2021). EPA-EFE/VATICAN MEDIA HANDOUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

epa08966068 A handout photo made available by the Auschwitz Memorial and Museum shows the ‘Arbeit macht Frei’ gate (‘Work sets free) at the former German Nazi concentration and extermination camp Auschwitz I in Oswiecim, Poland, 21 November 2006 (reissued 26 January 2021). The 76th anniversary of the liberation of the largest German Nazi concentration and death camp on 27 January 1945, will be commemorated online due to the coronavirus Covid-19 pandemic, with online broadcast and discussion panels focused on the fate of children in Auschwitz. The liberation of the Auschwitz-Birkenau is commemorated as International Holocaust Remembrance Day worldwide. The biggest German Nazi death camp KL Auschwitz-Birkenau was a complex of over 40 concentration and extermination camps operated by Nazi Germany near Oswiecim in occupied Poland during World War II, and a central site in the Nazis’ plan to the so-called ‘Final Solution’ and the Holocaust (Shoa). It is estimated that 1.3 million people were sent to Auschwitz, and 1.1 million died there including 960,000 Jews, 74,000 non-Jewish Poles, 21,000 Roma people, 15,000 Soviet prisoners of war, and up to 15,000 other Europeans. Prisoners who were not gassed in chambers died of starvation, exhaustion, disease, individual executions, beatings or were killed during medical experiments. According to data from Auschwitz memorial, at least 232,000 children and young people were deported to Auschwitz, of whom 216,000 were Jews, 11,000 Roma, about 3,000 Poles, more than 1,000 Belarusians, and several hundred Russians, Ukrainians, and others. A total of about 23,000 children and young people were registered in the camp. Slightly more than 700 were liberated on the territory of Auschwitz in January 1945. EPA-EFE/PAWEL SAWICKI / http://www.auschwitz.or HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

epaselect epa08945381 Mount Merapi volcano spews lava during an eruption, as seen from Sleman, Yogyakarta, Indonesia, 17 January 2021 (issued 18 January 2021). Mount Merapi is one of the most active volcanoes in the country. At least 300 people were killed when it erupted in 2010. EPA-EFE/BOY TRIHARJANTO

epa08966942 A handout photo made available by Chigi Palace Press Office shows Italian resigned Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte in his office at Chigi Palace, Rome, 26 January 2021. Conte’s coalition government, which has been in power since September 2019, was plunged into turmoil by the withdrawal last week of former premier Matteo Renzi’s Italia Viva party. Media reports suggest Conte will seek a new mandate to form a new government to run Italy as it battles the coronavirus pandemic, which has left more than 85,000 people dead in the country and crippled the economy. EPA-EFE/FILIPPO ATTILI / CHIGI PALACE PRESS OFFICE / HANDOUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

epa08884610 Then US Vice President Joe Biden (L) shakes hands with then Russian Prime Minister Vladimir Putin during their meeting in Moscow, Russia, 10 March 2011 (reissued 15 December 2020). Russian President Vladimir Putin congratulated Joe Biden for his victory in the US presidential election in a telegram published on the Kremlin’s website on 15 December 2020. EPA-EFE/MAXIM SHIPENKOV

epa08967547 US Senator Ted Cruz (R-TX) attends a Senate Commerce, Science and Transportation Committee hearing on Governor Gina Raimondo’s nomination to be Commerce secretary on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC, USA, 26 January 2021. EPA-EFE/JONATHAN ERNST / POOL

epaselect epa08967373 AC Milan’s Zlatan Ibrahimovic (L) and Inter Milan’s Romelu Lukaku react during the Italian cup quarter-final soccer match between FC Inter and AC Milan at Giuseppe Meazza stadium in Milan, Italy, 26 January 2021. EPA-EFE/MATTEO BAZZI

Like this: Like Loading...