Today’s salient news in pictures as taken by the pool of photographers of EPA/EFE for CDE News.

A view of a mural depicting Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison as Captain Cook by artist Scott Marsh in Newtown, Sydney, New South Wales, Australia, 26 January 2021. A EPA-EFE/DEAN LEWINS AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

Volunteers assist an abandoned Cape Cormorant chick during rehabilitation at the Southern African Foundation for the Conservation of Coast Birds (SANCCOB) in Cape Town, South Africa, 27 January 2021. SANCCOB is currently rehabilitating approximately 1700 abandoned Cape Cormorant chicks. Scientists cite a few factors leading to the Cormorants parents and colonies abandoning their young. EPA-EFE/NIC BOTHMA

Abandoned Cape Cormorant chicks wait for their turn to be fed during their rehabilitation at the Southern African Foundation for the Conservation of Coast Birds (SANCCOB) in Cape Town, South Africa, 27 January 2021. SANCCOB is currently rehabilitating approximately 1700 abandoned Cape Cormorant chicks. Scientists cite a few factors leading to the Cormorants parents and colonies abandoning their young. Food scarcity due to over fishing and climate change are the most common causes. EPA-EFE/NIC BOTHMA ATTENTION: This Image is part of a PHOTO SET

A team of Nepalese climbers, who summited Pakistan’s K2 in winter, arrive in Kathmandu, Nepal, 26 January 2021. On 16 January, a team of 10 Nepalese sherpas made history with the first winter summit of K2, the second-highest mountain in the world. The Himalayan peak, on the border of China and Pakistan, was the last of the world’s 14 highest mountains, all over 8,000 metres, never to be scaled in winter. EPA-EFE/NARENDRA SHRESTHA

People walk past the statue of Grand Prince Stefan Nemanja after the unveiling ceremony in Belgrade, Serbia, 27 January 2021. A 23 meter high monument was erected in honor of the 12th century Serbian ruler Stefan Nemanja who is considered not only a founder of the Serbian state but has also made grand contributions to national culture, history and arts. EPA-EFE/ANDREJ CUKIC

A nurse registers the name of a person who receives a dose of Covid-19 coronavirus vaccine during the 2nd day of vaccination campaign at the Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University (BSMMU) in Dhaka, 28 January 2021. According to the Bangladesh Health authority, the vaccination program for Covid-19 on trial has begun at five government hospitals across the Dhaka city. EPA-EFE/MONIRUL ALAM

Paramedics transport COVID-19 patients from Amadora Sintra Hospital to Luz Hospital in Lisbon, in Amadora, Portugal, 27 January 2021, due to the rising of hospitalizations. The Amadora-Sintra Hospital moved a team of doctors, nurses and auxiliaries to accompany the 19 patients who are being transferred to the infirmary that will open at Hospital da Luz in Lisbon. EPA-EFE/MARIO CRUZ ATTENTION EDITORS: FACE OF THE PATIENT PIXELATED AT SOURCE

