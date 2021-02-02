CDE News Views – This Day in Photos

Photo StoryCDE News Views – This Day in Photos 2nd February 20212nd February 20214 Mins Read FacebookTwitterLinkedInPinterestStumbleuponEmail Share Reading Time: 3 minutes Today’s salient news in pictures as taken by the pool of photographers of EPA/EFE for CDE News. Stay informed daily with http://www.cde.news, for local perspective with a global outlook. epa08672827 Staff shows a kit to a customer at a self administered Covid-19 testing site in London, Britain, 16 September 2020. The UK government’s Covid-19 testing program is coming under increasing pressure, with many people not able to get tests or are having to travel many miles to other towns and cities to receive one. EPA-EFE/FACUNDO ARRIZABALAGAepa08940506 The spokesman of Mapuche Political Platform movement and candidate to the constituent assembly Alihuen Antileo speaks during an interview in Santiago, Chile, 13 January 2021 (issued 15 January 2021). Chile will hold elections to select assembly members and renew the Chilean Constitution in April 2021. EPA-EFE/Alberto Valdesepa08980965 A handout photo made available by Moscow’s Citiy Court Press Service shows Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny (L) standing in the glass cage during a hearing in the Moscow City Court in Moscow, Russia, 02 February 2021. The Moscow City Court will consider on 02 February 2021 the requirement of the Federal Penitentiary Service to replace Alexei Navalny’s suspended sentence with a real one. Opposition leader Alexei Navalny was detained after his arrival to Moscow from Germany on 17 January 2021. A Moscow judge on 18 January ruled that he will remain in custody for 30 days following his airport arrest. EPA-EFE/MOSCOW CITY COURT PRESS SERVICE HANDOUT MANDATORY CREDIT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES EPA-EFE/MOSCOW CITY COURT PRESS SERVICE HANDOUT MANDATORY CREDIT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALESPhoto by Buro Millennial on Pexels.comPhoto by ThisIsEngineering on Pexels.comepaselect epa08981278 Kira Rutter (R) rests in her car after leaving her home in Ellenbrook at 5am for the Brown Park Recreation Complex evacuation centre in Perth, Western Australia, Australia, 02 February 2021. An out-of-control bushfire burning near the Perth Hills has engulfed at least three homes and is threatening more, with locals in a large swathe of the region told it is too late to leave. EPA-EFE/RICHARD WAINWRIGHT AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUTepaselect epa08981122 A puppet depicting Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison is seen at a climate change rally on the first day of the parliamentary sitting year outside Parliament House, in Canberra, Australian Capital Territory, Australia, 02 February 2021. EPA-EFE/MICK TSIKAS AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUTepaselect epa08980866 People in their cars attend the 2021 Sundance Film Festival satellite screening of First Date at the Fort Mason Fix, presented by San Francisco?s The Roxie Theater, in San Francisco, California, USA, 01 February 2021. EPA-EFE/JOHN G. MABANGLOepaselect epa08979704 School staff check the temperatures of students as they arrive on the first day of primary school, after the resumption of classes in Peshawar, Pakistan, 01 February 2021. The Pakistani government, on 01 February , reopened educational institutions to resume Pre-primary and primary classes as part of a phased reopening of schools as cases of COVID-19 infections continue to decline in the country. EPA-EFE/BILAWAL ARBABepaselect epa08979777 Snow-covered peaks of the Tatra mountain are seen with the Castle of Somosko in the foreground near Salgotarjan, Hungary, 01 February 2021. EPA-EFE/PETER KOMKA HUNGARY OUTepa07251170 (FILE) – US musician Marilyn Manson performs on Park stage at the ‘Rock im Park’ festival in Nuremberg, Germany, 02 June 2018 (reissued 28 December 2018). Marilyn Manson turns 50 on 05 January 2019. EPA-EFE/TIMM SCHAMBERGERepa08040374 British singer Rita Ora arrives for The Fashion Awards at the Royal Albert Hall in Central London, Britain, 02 December 2019. The awards showcases individuals and businesses that have contributed to the British fashion industry. EPA-EFE/WILL OLIVER Share ItClick to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)Click to print (Opens in new window)Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)MoreClick to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)Like this:Like Loading... Related Photo Story