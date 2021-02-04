CDE News Views – This Day in Photos

Photo StoryCDE News Views – This Day in Photos 4th February 20214th February 20215 Mins Read FacebookTwitterLinkedInPinterestStumbleuponEmail Share Reading Time: 4 minutes Today’s salient news in pictures as taken by the pool of photographers of EPA/EFE for CDE News. Stay informed daily with http://www.cde.news, for local perspective with a global outlook. A countdown clock shows 365 days left to the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics, in Beijing, China, 04 February 2021. The 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics are scheduled to take place from 04 to 20 February 2022. . EPA-EFE/ROMAN PILIPEY The elephant cow Omysha dives under water at the Zoo in Zurich, Switzerland, 03 February 2021. EPA-EFE/ALEXANDRA WEY Palestinian laborers pick strawberries on a farm in Zeta village, near the West Bank city of Tulkarem, 03 February 2021. According to figures, Palestinian agricultural sector formally employs over 13 percent and 90 percent informally of the population and contributes by more than 22 percent of the Gross Domestic Product of the West Bank and Gaza. EPA-EFE/ALAA BADARNEHThe remains of Capitol Police Officer Brian Sicknick are carried down the East Front steps after ‘lying in honor’ in the Rotunda of the Capitol in Washington, DC, USA, 03 February 2021. Officer Sicknick was fatally injured while physically engaging with the mob at the US Capitol, on 06 January 2021. EPA-EFE/MICHAEL REYNOLDS / POOL Immigrant activists and community members participate in a rally at Freedom Plaza in Washington, DC, USA, 03 February 2021. The activists demand that President Biden end family detention, reunify families separated by deportation and detention and push for an expedited citizenship path for essential workers, their families and all 11 million undocumented immigrants EPA-EFE/SHAWN THEW Former president of the European Central Bank (ECB) Mario Draghi delivers a speech after a meeting with the Italian President Sergio Mattarella at the Quirinal Palace in Rome, Italy, 03 February 2021. Draghi accepted on the day a mandate from the Italian president to form a national unity government after the previous coalition collapsed. EPA-EFE/ROBERTO MONALDO / POOLGreek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis (C) arrives at the Presidential mansion to meet the President of the Hellenic Republic Katerina Sakellaropoulou, in Athens, Greece, 26 January 2021. . EPA-EFE/KOSTAS TSIRONISA masked person passes a closed store in Ealing, west London, Britain 02 February, 2021. The UK government is offering enhanced testing in areas where there have been cases of the South African variant of the coronavirus which contains a mutation known as N501Y which is believed to make the virus more contagious than older variants. EPA-EFE/NEIL HALLBritish Prime Minister Boris Johnson (R) with partner Carrie Symonds (L) clap outside 10 Downing Street during a tribute to Sir Captain Tom Moore in London, Britain, 03 February 2021. EPA-EFE/ANDY RAINTributes are placed near the home of Captain Sir Tom Moore by Milton Keynes, Britain 03 February, 2021. According to Moore’s family, 100-year old Tom Moore, who raised about 33 million British pounds (almost 37 million euros) for Britain’s National Health Service (NHS), has died 02 February 2021. Moore was taken to a hospital 31 January 2021 after testing positive for Covid-19 and having problems with breathing. EPA-EFE/NEIL HALL Tributes are placed near the home of late Captain Sir Tom Moore by Milton Keynes, Britain, 03 February 2021. According to Moore’s family, 100-year old Tom Moore, who raised about 33 million British pounds (almost 37 million euros) for Britain’s National Health Service (NHS), has died 02 February 2021. Moore was taken to a hospital 31 January 2021 after testing positive for Covid-19 and having problems with breathing. EPA-EFE/NEIL HALLA handout photograph released by the UK Parliament shows Sir Lindsay Hoyle, Speaker of the House of Commons (C) and members of the house take part in a clap in honor of Captain Sir Tom Moore, the 100-year-old charity fundraiser who died on 02 February after testing positive for Covid-19, in the Houses of Parliament in London, Britain, 03 February 2021. EPA-EFE/JESSICA TAYLOR/UK PARLIAMENT HANDOUT MANDATORY CREDIT: JESSICA TAYLOR / UK PARLIAMENT HANDOUTHealthcare workers stand at a personal protective equipment station inside the Grand Hyatt Melbourne in Melbourne, Australia, 12 January 2021 (re-issued on 03 February 2021). Hundreds of players, officials and support staff preparing for the Australian Open Grand Slam tennis tournament are having to test for the coronavirus COVID-19 disease after a worker at one of the tournaments quarantine hotels, the Grand Hyatt Melbourne, tested positive for the virus, media reports stated on 03 February 2021. EPA-EFE/JAMES ROSS AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT A tribute to Sir Captain Tom Moore on the BT Tower in London, Britain, 03 February 2021. Flags are also lying at half mast at Westminster in honour of Captain Tom, the one hundred year old NHS fund raiser who died 02 February 2021. 