CDE News Views – This Day in Photos

Today’s salient news in pictures as taken by the pool of photographers of EPA/EFE for CDE News.
German Chancellor Angela Merkel during a session of the German parliament ‘Bundestag’ in Berlin, Germany, 30 September 2020. Members of Bundestag debate on the government budget 2021. EPA-EFE/HAYOUNG JEON An election committee member holds a ballot box for a voter at drive-in polling station in Prague, Czech Republic. EPA-EFE/MARTIN DIVISEK Anti-Netanyahu protesters demonstrate outside of the Knesset (Israeli Parliament) during a national lockdown in Jerusalem, Israel, 29 September 2020. EPA-EFE/ABIR SULTAN A file photo showing a company flag flying in front of the head office of Royal Dutch Shell in The Hague, The Netherlands. EPA-EFE/JERRY LAMPEN Jip, a Harris hawk sits on the Nelson’s column in Trafalgar square in London, Britain, 29 September 2020. Harris hawks are trained birds of preys that are used by especially trained handlers to keep the pigeons away. EPA-EFE/FACUNDO ARRIZABALAGA An Indian woman wearing a mask walks in front of graffiti art painted on the roadside wall after the city eased the lockdown in Bangalore, India. EPA-EFE/JAGADEESH NV EPA-EFE/ELVIRA URQUIJO EPA-EFE/FACUNDO ARRIZABALAGA German Minister of State for Europe at the Federal Foreign Office, Michael Roth. EPA-EFE/ARIS OIKONOMOU / POOL Kuwait Emir Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmed Al-Sabah. EPA-EFE/NOUFAL IBRAHIM
