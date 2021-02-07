CDE News Views – This Day in Photos

Reading Time: 7 minutes

Today’s salient news in pictures as taken by the pool of photographers of EPA/EFE for CDE News.

Stay informed daily with http://www.cde.news, for local perspective with a global outlook.

epa08985757 Liverpool’s Jordan Henderson (L) and manager Juergen Klopp react after the the English Premier League soccer match between Liverpool FC and Brighton Hove Albion in Liverpool, Britain, 03 February 2021. EPA-EFE/Phil Noble / POOL EDITORIAL USE ONLY. No use with unauthorized audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or ‘live’ services. Online in-match use limited to 120 images, no video emulation. No use in betting, games or single club/league/player publications.

epa08992103 Juventus? Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates after scoring his team’s first goal during the Italian Serie A soccer match Juventus FC vs AS Roma at the Allianz Stadium in Turin, Italy, 06 february 2021. EPA-EFE/ALESSANDRO DI MARCO

Inter’s midfielder Roberto Gagliardini (R) in action during the Italian Serie A soccer match between ACF Fiorentina and FC Inter at the Artemio Franchi stadium in Florence, Italy, 05 February 2021. EPA-EFE/CLAUDIO GIOVANNINI

Everton’s Richarlison (C) in action against Manchester United’s Fred (L) and Victor Lindelof (R) during the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester United and Everton FC in Manchester, Britain, 06 February 2021. EPA-EFE/Alex Pantling / POOL EDITORIAL USE ONLY. No use with unauthorized audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or ‘live’ services. Online in-match use limited to 120 images, no video emulation. No use in betting, games or single club/league/player publications.

epa08992262 Players of Scotland celebrate with the Calcutta Cup after winning the Rugby Six Nations match between England and Scotland in Twickenham, Britain, 06 February 2021. EPA-EFE/FACUNDO ARRIZABALAGA

epa07346047 A fan shows off an autographed football and Championship rings during celebration parade for the Super Bowl LIII Champions New England Patriots on the streets of Boston, Massachusetts, USA 05 February 2019. The New England Patriots defeated the Los Angeles Rams to win Super Bowl LIII, their sixth championship in seventeen years. EPA-EFE/CJ GUNTHER

President of the European Central Bank (ECB) Christine Lagarde holds her smartphone as she attends the One Planet Summit, part of World Nature Day, at the Reception Room of the Elysee Palace, in Paris, France, 11 January 2021. The One Planet Summit, a large ly virtual event hosted by France in partnership with the United Nations and the World Bank, will include French President, German Chancellor and European Union chief. EPA-EFE/LUDOVIC MARIN / POOL MAXPPP OUT

National Health Service (NHS) ads are on display in Ealing, west London, Britain, 03 February 2021. The UK government is offering enhanced testing in areas where there have been cases of the South African variant of the coronavirus which contains a mutation known as N501Y which is believed to make the virus more contagious than older variants EPA-EFE/FACUNDO ARRIZABALAGA

A woman uses a bus in downtown Ljubljana, Slovenia, 27 October 2020 during strict coronavirus restrictions. Movement between municipalities has been limited since 27 October, only rare exceptions are allowed. Slovenia has declared on 19 October 2020 tightened anti- coronavirus measures, including a police curfew from 21.00 to 06.00, the closing of bar and fitness studios and the cancellation of all entertainment events, to prevent the spread of SARS CoV-2 coronavirus. EPA-EFE/IGOR KUPLJENIK

A young Buddhist novice, wearing a red strip of cloth around his wrist, flashes the three-finger salute, a symbol of resistance against the military coup, from inside a vehicle in Yangon, Myanmar, 07 February 2021. Thousands of people took to the streets of Yangon, Myanmar’s biggest city, for a second day of mass protests against the military coup. Myanmar’s military seized power and declared a state of emergency for one year after arresting State Counselor Aung San Suu Kyi and Myanmar president Win Myint in an early morning raid on 01 February. EPA-EFE/LYNN BO BO

epa08993798 Demonstrators hold images of detained Myanmar State Counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi reading ‘We Want Our Leader Free’ during a protest against the military coup in Yangon, Myanmar, 07 February 2021. Thousands of people took to the streets of Yangon, Myanmar’s biggest city, for a second day of mass protests against the military coup. Myanmar’s military seized power and declared a state of emergency for one year after arresting State Counselor Aung San Suu Kyi and Myanmar president Win Myint in an early morning raid on 01 February. EPA-EFE/LYNN BO BO

epa08931403 An elderly woman leaves a mass vaccination center in Epsom, Britain, 11 January 2021. Britain opened a number of mass vaccination centers on 11 January as the country ramped up its vaccination program. Britain’s National Health Service (NHS) is coming under severe pressure as coronavirus disease (COVID-19) hospital admissions continue to rise across the UK. EPA-EFE/ANDY RAIN



epa08968769 The first COVID-19 sniffer dogs of the security and surveillance group ‘Italpol Vigilanza’ during an exercise at the arrivals area of Terminal 3 of Fiumicino airport, near Rome, Italy, 27 January 2021. The exercise scheduled on the day did not involve passengers. Italpol staff has lent itself as subjects to be identified in order to show how dogs are able to recognize, thanks to a training lasting six to eight weeks, a possible infection of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) even before the onset of symptoms. EPA-EFE/TELENEWS

epa08992084 A handout photo made available by the Aeronautica Militare (Italian Air Force) Press Office shows the arrival in Italy of the first 249,600 doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine, in Pratica di Mare, near Rome, Italy, 06 February 2021. In the coming days, barring unforeseen circumstances, these doses will be distributed in the centers of administration in the various Italian regions. EPA-EFE/AERONAUTICA MILITARE HANDOUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

epa08945877 Travellers in the international arrival area of Heathrow Airport near London, Britain, 18 January 2021. Travel corridors in the the UK were closed at 04:00 hours on 18 January 2021 as British government declared. Travellers arriving to England from anywhere outside the UK have to to self-isolate for 10 days and must have proof of a negative coronavirus test. Britain’s national health service (NHS) is coming under sever pressure as Covid-19 hospital admissions continue to rise across the UK. EPA-EFE/NEIL HALL

A picture taken with a drones shows a Kayaker makes use of the current that flows over a dike in the flood plains of the Waal river, with the Waal bridge of Nijmegen in the background in Lent, the Netherlands, 04 February 2021. The heavy rainfall and snow melt in southern Germany has caused a significant rise in the water level in various places in the Netherlands. EPA-EFE/ROBIN VAN LONKHUIJSEN

Crowd of people stroll in Milan, northern Italy, 06 February 2021. Italian authorities eased coronavirus restrictions in most of Italy’s regions, allowing travel possibilities and daytime reopening of bars, restaurants and museums. EPA-EFE/PAOLO SALMOIRAGO

epa08809365 A general view of the Libyan Political Dialogue Forum in Tunis, Tunisia, 09 November 2020. EPA-EFE/MOHAMED MESSARA

A handout photo made available by the Iranian presidential office shows, Iranian president Hassan Rouhani speaks during a cabinet meeting in Tehran, Iran, 06 February 2021. Following arrival of the first part of Russian Sputnik V vaccine to the country, Rouhani said that vaccinations against Covid-19 will start soon and health workers and elderly people are in priority to get the vaccine. EPA-EFE/IRANIAN PRESIDENT OFFICE / HANDOUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

Britain’s Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak leaves 11 Downing Street ahead of announcing his annual spending review in Parliament London, Britain 25 November 2020. Sunak will unveil the government’s spending plans for the coming year. The Spending Review includes details on public sector pay, NHS funding and money for the devolved administrations in Northern Ireland, Scotland and Wales. EPA-EFE/NEIL HALL

Italian designated-prime minister Mario Draghi (C) leaves his home in Rome, Italy, 04 February 2021. Draghi accepted on 03 February a mandate from the Italian president to form a national unity government after the previous coalition collapsed. EPA-EFE/ANGELO CARCONI

A handout photo made available by the Press Service of the Babushkinsky district court shows Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny during a hearing of a case on slander charges in Moscow, Russia, 05 February 2021. In June 2020 the Russian Investigative Committee opened a criminal case against Alexei Navalny on charges of slander against WWII veteran Ignat Artemenko after Navalny?s comment about a video promoting the amendments to the Russian Constitution. EPA-EFE/BABUSHKINSKY DISTRICT COURT PRESS SERVICE / HANDOUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

epa08830561 Federal Councillor Alain Berset, Swiss minister of home affairs, left, speaks to Franziska Giffey, German Federal minister for Family Affairs, on screen, during an informal meeting of EU Gender Equality Ministers speaks, in Bern, Switzerland, 20 November 2020. The meeting takes place by video transmission due to the Coronavirus, Covid-19 pandemic. EPA-EFE/ALESSANDRO DELLA VALLE

epa08182630 An anti Brexit poster is seeing on the Irish border in Newry in Northern Ireland, Britain, 31 January 2020. Britain officially exits the EU on 31 January 2020, beginning an eleven month transition period. EPA-EFE/AIDAN CRAWLEY

epa08978152 A girl makes her way in the traditional district of Plaka, in Athens, Greece, 31 January 2021. Greece is under lockdown restrictions since November while the country has entered a fragile equilibrium for the next months with epidemiologists focusing mostly on the capital region. EPA-EFE/ORESTIS PANAGIOTOU

epa08993669 A general view of a rescue operation near the Dhauliganga hydro power project after a portion of Nanda Devi glacier broke off, at Reni village in Chamoli district, Uttrakhand, India, 07 February 2021. Over 100 people are feared dead after part of the Nanda Devi glacier broke off causing massive floods in the Tapovan area of Uttarakhand’s Chamoli district. EPA-EFE/ARVIND MOUDGIL — BEST QUALITY AVAILABLE —

CorporateDispatchPRO – Beyond Headlines About CDEIU – Intelligence you can trust. Search the archive Search for: Sort by Relevance Newest first Oldest first

Like this: Like Loading...