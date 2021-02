Reading Time: 3 minutes

Today's salient news in pictures as taken by the pool of photographers of EPA/EFE for CDE News.

Stay informed daily with http://www.cde.news, for local perspective with a global outlook.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu visits the anti-coronavirus vaccination facility in Jerusalem, Israel, 06 January 2021. Netanyahu announced that Israel would go into a full two weeks of tight lockdown starting 08 January, including the entire education system, after health officials demanded urgent action over the soaring coronavirus infection rate that has put COVID-19 wards across the country on the brink of collapse. EPA-EFE/MARC ISRAEL SELLEM / POOL

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu attends a hearing for his trial over alleged corruption crimes, at the Jerusalem district court, in Salah El-Din, East Jerusalem, 08 February 2021. Netanyahu returned to court to formally respond to charges of bribery, fraud and breach of trust, just weeks ahead of the national elections. EPA-EFE/REUVEN CASTRO / POOL

Police fire a water cannon at demonstrators during a protest against the military coup in Naypyitaw, Myanmar, 08 February 2021. Thousands of people took to the streets of Yangon and other cities, for a third day of mass protests against the military coup. Myanmar’s military seized power and declared a state of emergency for one year after arresting State Counselor Aung San Suu Kyi and Myanmar president Win Myint in an early morning raid on 01 February. EPA-EFE/MAUNG LONLAN

epaselect epa08993722 Children walk past uncollected garbage in the township of Glen View, Harare, Zimbabwe, 07 February 2021. Residents of Glen View township experience several sewer bursts since October 2020 as the local authorities workers are on strike. There are fears of new cholera outbreaks again in this township, which always has been the epicentre of the disease in Zimbabwe. EPA-EFE/AARON UFUMELI

epaselect epa08995302 Canadian singer The Weeknd performs during the Halftime Show at the National Football League Super Bowl LV at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida, USA, 07 February 2021 EPA-EFE/GARY BOGDON

epaselect epa08993049 Afghan security officials inspect the scene of a suicide car bomb blast that targeted a police post on the outskirts of Khogyani district of Nangarhar province, Afghanistan, 07 February 2021. At least one police officer was killed and two others injured in the incident. The Afghan conflict left more than 2,500 civilian casualties in the last quarter of 2020, with a significant increase in the use of explosive devices, according to the US Special Inspector General for Afghanistan Reconstruction (SIGAR). EPA-EFE/GHULAMULLAH HABIBI

epaselect epa08993576 Pope Francis waves as he leads his Sunday Angelus Prayer from his window overlooking Saint Peter’s Square at the Vatican, 07 February 2021. EPA-EFE/CLAUDIO PERI

epaselect epa08992764 People watch as new hot air balloon sculpture Skywhalepapa (right) and its companion balloon Skywhale (commissioned 2013) are being filled with hot air during the official launch event in Canberra, Australia, 07 February 2021. Skywhalepapa and Skywhale were designed by artist Patricia Piccinini and are considered a contemporary sculpture, and a certified aircraft. Weather conditions meant that the hot air balloons were not able to fly instead they were tethered near the National Gallery of Australia. EPA-EFE/LUKAS COCH AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

