CDE News Views – This Day in Photos

Reading Time: 6 minutes

Today’s salient news in pictures as taken by the pool of photographers of EPA/EFE for CDE News.

Stay informed daily with http://www.cde.news, for local perspective with a global outlook.

A handout photo made available by the Italian Lower House Press Office shows Italian designated-prime minister Mario Draghi during the second round of consultations with members of Centro democratico party and Italiani in Europa at the Lower House in Rome, Italy, 08 February 2021. EPA-EFE/ITALIAN LOWER HOUSE PRESS OFFICE HANDOUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

EP plenary session – The state of play of the EU’s COVID-19 Vaccination Strategy



epa08997926 Participants take part in the COVID-19 disease vaccination mock drill at the COVID-19 vaccination center in Seoul, South Korea, 09 February 2021. EPA-EFE/KIM HONG-JI / POOL

People wearing protective face masks wait at a vaccination center during a government-organized media tour, in Beijing, China, 15 January 2021. According to the organizer’s information, Beijing has administrated a total of 1.5 million vaccine doses. China on 14 January reported its first death from Covid-19 disease in eight months, while an international expert team from the World Health Organization (WHO) arrived at Wuhan on the same day to conduct joint scientific research with Chinese scientists to investigate Covid-19. EPA-EFE/ROMAN PILIPEY

A woman and her two children stand with placards hung from their necks during a protest against the military coup, in Yangon, Myanmar, 10 February 2021. People continued to rally across the country despite orders banning mass gatherings and reports of increasing use of force by police against anti-coup protesters. Myanmar’s military seized power and declared a state of emergency for one year after arresting State Counselor Aung San Suu Kyi, the country’s president and other political leaders on 01 February. EPA-EFE/LYNN BO BO

Members of the public stand with candles during a memorial for victims of the Covid-19 Coronavirus on New Year’s eve who have died in the city during 2020, Johannesburg, South Africa, 31 December 2020. The vigil was organized by the city of Johannesburg. Level 3 lockdown was implemented last week due to second wave of infections sweeping across the country many of which are cases of a new variant of the Corivd-19 Corona virus 501.v2, a mutated SARS-CoV-2 variant which holds a higher transmission rate. South Africa is the first African nation to pass one million infections. EPA-EFE/KIM LUDBROOK

epaselect epa09000188 Demonstrators sitting in rubber floats hold placards during a protest against the military coup in Yangon, Myanmar, 10 February 2021. People continued to rally across the country despite orders banning mass gatherings and reports of increasing use of force by police against anti-coup protesters. Myanmar’s military seized power and declared a state of emergency for one year after arresting State Counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi, the country’s president, and other political leaders in an early morning raid on 01 February. EPA-EFE/LYNN BO BO

epaselect epa09000661 Bulgarian Orthodox faithfuls light candles during a holy mass for the ‘sanctification of honey’ at the Presentation of the Blessed Virgin church in the town of Blagoevgrad, Bulgaria, 10 February 2021. Honey and beehives are sanctified by performing rituals for health and prosperity. On St. Haralambos’ Day, who according to tradition is the lord of all illnesses, sick or blind people go to church and pray for healing. Housework is strictly forbidden on that day over fears of any illness, with women being only allowed to bake traditional bread for the occasion. The honey is then consecrated at the local church and then all the bread is coated with that honey. The rest of it will be kept as a remedy at home. EPA-EFE/VASSIL DONEV

epaselect epa09000017 Family and friends of Ingrid Escamilla pay tribute to her with flowers and candles on the esplanade of the Monument to the Revolution after a year of her femicide, in Mexico City, Mexico, 09 February 2021. The case of Escamilla on 09 February 2020, shocked the country due to the viciousness that her partner used to murder her and the media coverage, much criticized, for its explicitness. EPA-EFE/Sashenka Gutierrez

epa08977610 Russian police officers detains protester during an unauthorized protest in support of Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny, Moscow, Russia, 31 January 2021. Navalny was detained after his arrival to Moscow from Germany, where he was recovering from a poisoning attack with a nerve agent, on 17 January 2021. A Moscow judge on 18 January ruled that he will remain in custody for 30 days following his airport arrest. Navalny urged Russians to take to the streets to protest. In many Russian cities mass events are prohibited due to an increase in COVID-19 cases. EPA-EFE/SERGEI ILNITSKY

epaselect epa08999666 People demonstrate in front of the Ministry of Education of the Nation for the start of face-to-face classes, in Buenos Aires, Argentina, 09 February 2021. Together for Change, an Argentine political party, promotes a national day of open classes to accompany students, teachers, parents and mothers who ask that the face-to-face modality be resumed throughout the country in the school year. EPA-EFE/Demian Alday Estevez

epaselect epa08965713 Fans and media take footage of memorabilia of the late basketball player Kobe Bryant at a basketball facility dubbed ‘House of Kobe’ during a ceremony marking his first death anniversary in Valenzuela City, Metro Manila, Philippines, 26 January 2021. Bryant and his 13-year-old daughter were killed along with seven others in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, California, USA on 26 January 2020. EPA-EFE/ROLEX DELA PENA

epa09000260 (FILE) – Indonesia’s National Transportation Safety Committee (KNKT) investigators inspect the debris of Sriwijaya Air flight SJ 182 plane recovered from the crash site in the waters off Jakarta at Tanjung Priok port in Jakarta, Indonesia, 13 January 2021 (reissued on 10 February 2021). Indonesia’s National Transportation Safety Committee is expected to issue the preliminary report of their investigation over the Sriwijaya Air flight SJ182 that crashed into the sea off the Jakarta coast on 09 January 2021 with 62 passengers and crew on board. EPA-EFE/MAST IRHAM FILE PHOTO

epa08996248 (FILE) – British Formula One driver Lewis Hamilton of Mercedes AMG GP reacts during a press conference at the Gilles Villeneuve circuit in Montreal, Canada, 06 June 2019, re-issued on on 08 February 2021 as Mercedes confirmed that they have signed a new contract with Hamilton for the next Formula 1 season. The contract runs for one year. EPA-EFE/VALDRIN XHEMAJ

epa08999757 Manchester United players Scott McTominay (L) and Edinson Cavani (R) celebrate after the English FA Cup fifth round soccer match between Manchester United and West Ham United in Manchester, Britain, 09 February 2021. EPA-EFE/Phil Noble / POOL EDITORIAL USE ONLY. No use with unauthorized audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or ‘live’ services. Online in-match use limited to 120 images, no video emulation. No use in betting, games or single club/league/player publications.

epa08999745 Juventus’ head coach Andrea Pirlo (back R) and Cristiano Ronaldo (front R) celebrate after the Italian Cup semi final, second leg soccer match between Juventus FC and Inter Milan in Turin, Italy, 09 February 2021. EPA-EFE/ALESSANDRO DI MARCO

epa09000029 Serena Williams of the United States of America in action against Nina Stojanovic of Serbia during their second round match of the Australian Open Grand Slam tennis tournament in Melbourne, Australia, 10 February 2021. EPA-EFE/DAVE HUNT AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

Tokyo Olympic organizing committee President Yoshiro Mori takes off a face mask at the start of a press briefing in Tokyo, Japan, 28 January 2021 (issued 04 February 2021). Criticisms are rising after Mori said during an extraordinary meeting of Japanese Olympic Committee on 03 February that the increase of women in its board will slow down the meetings. EPA-EFE/JIJI PRESS POOL JAPAN OUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/ NO ARCHIVES

Office workers walk past Toyota Motor’s plugin hybrid vehicle Prius PHV at Tokyo headquarters of Toyota Motor Corp. in Tokyo, Japan, 09 May 2017 (reissued 09 February 2021). Toyota is to release their financial year 2021 3rd quarter financial results on 10 February 2021. EPA-EFE/KIMIMASA MAYAMA

About CDEIU – Intelligence you can trust.

Like this: Like Loading...