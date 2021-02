Reading Time: 3 minutes

Daily newspapers headlines with a special message ‘Media without choice’ at one of the kiosks in the center of Warsaw, Poland, 10 February 2021. Private media departments in Poland imposed a message block on 10 February in protest against the proposed introduction of a new tax on advertising income. EPA-EFE/ALBERT ZAWADA POLAND OUT

A foreign journalist gives first aid to an injured photojournalist during a protest to demand the resignation of President Jovenel Moise, in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, 10 February 2021. The Armed Forces of the Dominican Republic reinforced surveillance of the border with Haiti due to the political crisis that is unfolding in the neighboring country and even deployed several Super Tucano fighter jets, which flew over the area on the same day. EPA-EFE/Jean Marc Herve Abelard

Street vendosr prepare grilled pigs to sell for the Chinese New Year celebrations at a market in Phnom Penh, Cambodia, 11 February 2021. Chinese people around the world celebrate the Lunar New Year, also known as the Spring Festival, which marks the year of the Ox. EPA-EFE/KITH SEREY

Nepalese Hindu devotees worship during the Madhav Narayan festival at Bagmati River in Kathmandu, Nepal, 11 February 2021. The Madhav Narayan festival is a full month-long event devoted to religious fasting, holy bathing and the study of the Swasthani book, which is dedicated to the God Shiva and Goddess Swastania. A chapter of the story is read each evening by priests or householders to the gathered family. EPA-EFE/NARENDRA SHRESTHA

Nepalese Hindu devotees practice to worship sun god during the Madhav Narayan festival at Bagmati River in Kathmandu, Nepal, 11 February 2021. The Madhav Narayan festival is a full month-long event devoted to religious fasting, holy bathing and the study of the Swasthani book, which is dedicated to the God Shiva and Goddess Swastania. A chapter of the story is read each evening by priests or householders to the gathered family. EPA-EFE/NARENDRA SHRESTHA

A view on a closed Cafe for rent in Amsterdam, the Netherlands. Due to the coronavirus Covid-19 pandemic and the lockdown, more and more entrepreneurs are unable to survive and have to close their businesses. EPA-EFE/EVERT ELZINGA

A family takes a selfie on a jetty decorated with lights installed to celebrate the Lunar New Year in Hong Kong, China, 03 February 2021. The Lunar New Year falls on 12 February this year and will celebrate the Year of the Ox, one of the 12 animals of the Chinese Zodiac. EPA-EFE/JEROME FAVRE

A man is reflected in a cafe’s door as he stands in Nanluoguxiang alley on the eve of Chinese Lunar New Year, in the Hutong neighborhood of Beijing, China, 11 February 2021. The Lunar New Year, also known as Spring Festival, falls on 12 February 2021, marking the beginning of the Year of the Ox. EPA-EFE/ROMAN PILIPEY

Ice on a statue melts in the sunshine after it formed on the fountains of Trafalgar Square in London, Britain, 10 February 2021. Much of the UK has been hit by sub-zero temperatures, ice, snow and strong winds due to storm Darcy that has swept in from the east. EPA-EFE/NEIL HALL

