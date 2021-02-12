CDE News Views – This Day in Photos

Reading Time: 4 minutes

Today’s salient news in pictures as taken by the pool of photographers of EPA/EFE for CDE News.

US President Joe Biden in the Oval Office in Washington, DC, USA. EPA-EFE/Doug Mills / POOL

epa09006270 Portugal’s Prime Minister Antonio Costa (L), European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen (C) and European Parliament President David Sassoli pose for photographers after a signing of the EU Recovery and Resilience Facility document, designed to help to stem the economic impact of COVID-19, at the European Parliament building in Brussels, Belgium, 12 February 2021. EPA-EFE/OLIVIER MATTHYS / POOL

epa08988747 A handout photo made available by the press service of the Russian Foreign Affairs Ministry shows Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov during a joint news conference with High Representative of the EU for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, Josep Borrell (not pictured) following their talks in Moscow, Russia, 05 February 2021. Borrell is on a working visit to Moscow. EPA-EFE/RUSSIAN FOREIGN AFFAIRS MINISTRY HANDOUT — MANDATORY CREDIT — HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

US President Donald J. Trump gestures after returning to the White House, in Washington, DC, USA, 05 October 2020. Trump was returning to the White House following several days at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center for treatment for COVID-19. EPA-EFE/KEN CEDENO / POOL

A handout photo made available by the Italian Lower House Press Office shows Italian designated-prime minister Mario Draghi. EPA-EFE/ITALIAN LOWER HOUSE PRESS OFFICE

Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, Director General of the World Health Organization (WHO). EPA-EFE/MARTIAL TREZZINI

epa09005756 A police officer stands guards as a demonstrator holds a cut out of the defiant three-finger salute during a protest against the military coup outside the Chinese Embassy in Yangon, Myanmar, 12 February 2021. People continued to rally across the country despite orders banning mass gatherings and reports of increasing use of force by police against anti-coup protesters. Myanmar’s military seized power and declared a state of emergency for one year after arresting State Counselor Aung San Suu Kyi and Myanmar president Win Myint in an early morning raid on 01 February. EPA-EFE/LYNN BO BO

epa09005677 A Myanmar army soldier stands guard during the parade to mark the 74th anniversary of Myanmar’s Union Day in Sittwe, Rakhine State, Myanmar, 12 February 2021. Union Day, a public celebration, commemorates the start of the Union of Myanmar (formerly Burma) on 12 February 1947, when representatives of the national ethnic groups signed an agreement consolidating unity between highlands and plains to build the sovereign independent Union of Myanmar. EPA-EFE/NYUNT WIN

epa09005926 A Russian police officer patrols with a dog near the Babushkinsky district court in Moscow, Russia 12 February 2021, prior to a hearing of a case on slander charges against Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny. In June 2020 the Russian Investigative Committee opened a criminal case against Alexei Navalny on charges of slander against WWII veteran Ignat Artemenko after Navalny’s comment about a video promoting the amendments to the Russian Constitution. EPA-EFE/MAXIM SHIPENKOV

A passer-by walks past closed flamenco dance show Tablao Casa Patas in Madrid, Spain. EPA-EFE/BALLESTEROS

epa09004284 A woman takes a photo in the Grand Council hall, inside the Doge’s Palace, which was reopened to visitors from 11 February, but only for the Carnival period, Venice, Italy, 11 February 2021. Most of the Italian regions are moved from medium risk zones to low risk zones. The new restrictions allow people to visit museums and archeological sites as well as to go to restaurants, cafes and bars. EPA-EFE/ANDREA MEROLA

Australian Open (AO) officials stand next to a large display showing a woman wearing a face mask at Melbourne Park in Melbourne, Victoria, Australia. EPA-EFE/DAVE HUNT

A homeless man named Simon Pattison, aged 46, sits on the streets of Westminster in Central London, Britain. EPA-EFE/WILL OLIVER

A man with bags of food speaks to police and an Australian Air Force personnel at the Swanston Street deliveries entrance to the Pullman Hotel in Melbourne, Australia. EPA-EFE/ERIK ANDERSON

Passengers onboard an underground train wear masks to curb the spread of the Covid-19 coronavirus, in Stockholm, Sweden. EPA-EFE/Jessica Gow

Health professionals participate in the pre-screening of patients upon their arrival at Santa Maria Hospital in Lisbon, Portugal. EPA-EFE/TIAGO PETINGA

Tokyo 2020 Olympics organising committee president Yoshiro Mori bows as he announces his resignation over his sexist remarks during a news conference in Tokyo, Japan, 12 February 2021. EPA-EFE/YOSHIKAZU TSUNO / POOL

Bayern Munich players celebrate with the Club World Cup trophy after winning the final soccer match between Bayern Munich and Tigres UANL at the FIFA Club World Cup in Al Rayyan, Qatar, 11 February 2021. EPA-EFE/NOUSHAD THEKKAYIL

Air Canada planes at the Montreal-Pierre Elliott Trudeau International Airport in Montreal, Canada. EPA-EFE/ANDRE PICHETTE

L’Oreal signage in Paris, Paris, France EPA-EFE/YOAN VALAT

Photo by fotografierende on Pexels.com

A border sign of Germany seen near the border crossing in Krajnik Dolny, northwestern Poland. EPA-EFE/Marcin Bielecki

A view of a logo of biopharmaceutical company CureVac at the main building in Tuebingen, Germany. EPA-EFE/RONALD WITTEK

