Reading Time: 2 minutes

Today’s salient news in pictures as taken by the pool of photographers of EPA/EFE for CDE News.

Stay informed daily with http://www.cde.news, for local perspective with a global outlook.

Volunteers wear protective equipment and masks on a floating island of trash in the middle of a river as they help to clean up the Hennops River of trash in Pretoria, South Africa, 15 February 2021. The floating island is called ‘Polly Island’ as it is made up almost entirely by floating polystyrene.. EPA-EFE/KIM LUDBROOK

A volunteer wears protective equipment and mask on a floating island of trash in the middle of a river as they help to clean up the Hennops River of trash in Pretoria, South Africa, 15 February 2021. The floating island is called ‘Polly Island’ as it is made up almost entirely by floating polystyrene. EPA-EFE/KIM LUDBROOK

Sri Lankan children’s play with soap bubbles at the Galle Face sea promenade in Colombo, Sri Lanka, 14 February 2021 EPA-EFE/CHAMILA KARUNARATHNE

Laborers load pieces of used tyres at a used tire market to recycle in Peshawar, Pakistan, 15 February 2021. Laborers work on converting used vehicle tires into beautiful forms of household furniture such as armchairs, small tables, vases and baskets as a way to protect the surrounding environment. EPA-EFE/BILAWAL ARBAB

A solider lays flowers during a commemoration ceremony for soldiers killed in Afghanistan, in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan, 15 February 2021. Kyrgyzstan, the former Soviet republic, marks the 32nd anniversary of the withdrawal of the Soviet forces from Afghanistan. EPA-EFE/IGOR KOVALENKO

Balazs Pesti, the founder of the ‘Cold Water Tribe’ uses an axe to break a hole into the ice of a frozen lake for the group to take a late dip of the lake’s icy water, in Veresegyhaz, Hungary, 14 February 2021 (issued 15 February 2021). The members of the group are fans of cold water bathing and gather for a dip in the icy waters of of the region’s lakes, ponds or rivers every week during the winter season. EPA-EFE/Peter Lakatos HUNGARY OUT

Pope Francis leads his Sunday Angelus Prayer from his window overlooking Saint Peter’s Square at the Vatican, on a windy 14 February 2021. EPA-EFE/GIUSEPPE LAMI

Pope Francis leads his Sunday Angelus Prayer from his window overlooking Saint Peter’s Square at the Vatican, 14 February 2021. EPA-EFE/GIUSEPPE LAMI

Candidate of the Catalan ERC left wing pro-independence Catalan party and current Catalan regional vice-president Pere Aragones (L) accompanied by Catalan pro-independent party ERC’s President Oriol Junqueras (R) addresses a press conference after a meeting to analyze the first election results by the party in Barcelona, Catalonia, north-eastern Spain, after the Catalonian regional elections, 14 February 2021. EPA-EFE/Alberto Estévez

A handout photo made available 14 February 2021 by the Mohammed Bin Rashid Space Center (MBRSC) shows the first image of planet Mars as taken by the Hope Probe after it entered the Mars orbit (issued on 09 February 2021). EPA-EFE/MBRSC/UAE Space Agency HANDOUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

About CDEIU – Intelligence you can trust.

Like this: Like Loading...