CDE News Views – This Day in Photos

epa08996399 People walk in the city center during snowfall in Warsaw, central Poland, 08 February 2021. EPA-EFE/LESZEK SZYMANSKI POLAND OUTepa08781436 A sign for Wall Street outside of the New York Stock Exchange in New York, New York, USA, 28 October 2020. Stocks were down again today, with the Dow Jones industrial average down over 800 points in midday trading, as investors continued to react to expected economic impact of the spread of the coronavirus. EPA-EFE/JUSTIN LANEepa08951853 The Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine at a vaccination centre in Salisbury Cathedral in Salisbury, Britain, 20 January 2021. More than four million people in the UK have received their first dose of a Covid-19 vaccine, according to government figures. People in their 70s and the clinically extremely vulnerable in England are now among those being offered the vaccine. EPA-EFE/NEIL HALLepa08967270 Police check on people on a street after the riots the day before in Rotterdam, The Netherlands, 26 January 2021. Young people threw stones at the police and looting broke out on 25 January. Nationwide protest against coronavirus restrictions and curfew imposed by Dutch government broke out in many Dutch cities, leading to some violent riots and clashes with Police. EPA-EFE/ANPepaselect epa09008425 Protesters hold placards with pictures of military junta chief General Min Aung Hlaing (L), Chinese President Xi Jingping (2-R) and Russian President Vladimir Putin (R) during a protest against the military coup in Yangon, Myanmar, 13 February 2021. People continued to rally across the country despite orders banning mass gatherings and reports of increasing use of force by police against anti-coup protesters. Myanmar’s military seized power and declared a state of emergency for one year after arresting State Counselor Aung San Suu Kyi and Myanmar president Win Myint in an early morning raid on 01 February. EPA-EFE/LYNN BO BOepa08864583 European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen gives a statement at the European Commission in Brussels, Belgium, 05 December 2020. British and EU negotiators have paused Brexit talks because they say significant divergences remain and the conditions for a deal between the two sides have not been met. A negotiations phase of eleven months that started on 31 January 2020 following the UK’s exit from the EU ends on 31 December 2020 EPA-EFE/JULIEN WARNAND / POOLepa08814870 Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison looks on during a press conference at Parliament House in Canberra, Australia, 12 November 2020. Morrison announced that a special investigator will be appointed to carry out an inquiry into alleged Australian soldiers? war crimes in Afghanistan. EPA-EFE/LUKAS COCH AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUTepa09014984 People look at damages caused by a rocket attack, at the airport of Erbil, Iraqi Kurdistan, Iraq, 15 February 2021. Eight rockets targeted Erbil airport in northern Iraq’s Kurdistan region, one of which hit an apartment complex near the US consulate. Five people were wounded and many shops damaged, security officials said. EPA-EFE/GAILAN HAJIepa09001638 A handout illustration made available by the United States Geological Survey, USGS, showing a graphic illustration of the location of a 7.7-magnitude earthquake that struck in the South Pacific, not far from Australia and New Zealand, late 10 February 2021. The US Geological Survey said the quake at a depth of 10 kilometeres triggered a tsunami warning for New Zealand. EPA-EFE/USGS HANDOUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALESepaselect epa08902080 Citizens form a long queue at a COVID-19 testing station in front of Seoul Square in Seoul, South Korea, 24 December 2020. EPA-EFE/YONHAP SOUTH KOREA OUTepaselect epa09008244 A police officer stands guard in front of the gate the Chinese Embassy during a rally against the military coup in Yangon, Myanmar, 13 February 2021. People continued to rally across the country despite orders banning mass gatherings and reports of increasing use of force by police against anti-coup protesters. Myanmar’s military seized power and declared a state of emergency for one year after arresting State Counselor Aung San Suu Kyi and Myanmar president Win Myint in an early morning raid on 01 February. EPA-EFE/NYEIN CHAN NAINGepa07909913 Microsoft founder, Co-Chairman of the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation Bill Gates delivers a speech during a press meeting at the conference of Global Fund to Fight HIV, Tuberculosis and Malaria in Lyon, central eastern France, 10 October 2019. The Global Fund to Fight AIDS, Tuberculosis and Malaria opened a drive to raise 14 billion US to fight a global epidemics but face an uphill battle in the face of donor fatigue. EPA-EFE/LUDOVIC MARIN / POOL MAXPPP OUTepa09014305 Activists hold placards and shout slogans calling for the immediate release of climate activist Disha Ravi in Bangalore, India, 15 February 2021. Delhi police have arrested the 22-year-old Disha Ravi, who is member of the climate activist group 'Fridays for Future', for allegedly sharing a toolkit document on assisting farmers in the country who had been protesting for months over new agricultural laws. EPA-EFE/JAGADEESH NV