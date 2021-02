Reading Time: 2 minutes

Today’s salient news in pictures as taken by the pool of photographers of EPA/EFE for CDE News.

Stay informed daily with http://www.cde.news, for local perspective with a global outlook.

An undated handout photo made available by Egyptian Ministry of Antiquities shows the mummy of ancient Egyptian King Seqenenre-Taa-II (issued 17 February 2021). EPA-EFE/MINISTRY OF ANTIQUITIES HANDOUT BEST QUALITY AVAILABLE HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

Firefighters enter the Tacumbu prison following a riot, in Asuncion, Paraguay, 16 February 2021. After negotiations with the Minister of Justice Cecilia Perez, whose presence was one of the inmates demands, prisoners released the 18 guards who were being held hostage. EPA-EFE/Nathalia Aguilar

Italian premier Mario Draghi (Up – II from R) during his address to the Senate ahead of a confidence vote, in Rome, Italy, 17 February 2021. The new government will face vote of confidence in the Senate on 17 February and later another vote in the lower chamber on 18 February. Premier Mario Draghi and his new cabinet were sworn in before President Sergio Mattarella on 13 February 2021. EPA-EFE/ROBERTO MONALDO / POOL

Pope Francis (R) leads Catholics into Lent with the Ash Wednesday mass at St. Peter’s Basilica at the Vatican, 17 February 2021. EPA-EFE/GUGLIELMO MANGIAPANE / POOL

Pope Francis (2-R) arrives to lead Catholics into Lent with the Ash Wednesday mass at St. Peter’s Basilica at the Vatican, 17 February 2021. EPA-EFE/GUGLIELMO MANGIAPANE / POOL

Two participants are disguised as ‘boteiros’ for the ‘Entroido’ carnival in the village of Vilarino de Conso, Galicia, northwestern Spain, 13 February 2021 (issued 16 February 2021). In the background, the As Portas dam is seen. The coronavirus pandemic caused an atypical ‘Entroido’ in Galicia due to Covid-19 restrictions although several carnival revelers challenged the rules under strict observance of social distancing and health measures. EPA-EFE/BRAIS LORENZO ATTENTION: This Image is part of a PHOTO SET

Palestinians wearing protective face masks amid the ongoing COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic in the Gaza City, 16 February 2021. EPA-EFE/MOHAMMED SABER

A carnival float depicting a grim grinning corona virus (L) and and a sad crying carnival virus (R) is prepared on Rose Monday in Duesseldorf, Germany, 15 February 2021. Rose Monday is the traditional highlight of the street carnival season in many German cities. EPA-EFE/FRIEDEMANN VOGEL

The AstraZeneca vaccines are stored and prepared for vaccination at the Region Hovedstaden’s Vaccine Center in Bella Center in Copenhagen, Denmark. EPA-EFE/Liselotte Sabroe

A fire burns during a protest march to condemn the imprisonment of Spanish rapper Pau Rivadulla Duro A.K.A ‘Pablo Hasel’ in Barcelona, Catalonia, Spain, 16 February 2021 (isssued 17 February 2021). EPA-EFE/Toni Albir

Riot police are seen during a protest march to condemn the imprisonment of Spanish rapper Pau Rivadulla Duro A.K.A ‘Pablo Hasel’ in Barcelona, Catalonia, Spain, 16 February 2021 (isssued 17 February 2021). . EPA-EFE/Toni Albir

EPA-EFE/Toni Albir

About CDEIU – Intelligence you can trust.

Like this: Like Loading...