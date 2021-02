Reading Time: 3 minutes

Today’s salient news in pictures as taken by the pool of photographers of EPA/EFE for CDE News.

Stay informed daily with http://www.cde.news, for local perspective with a global outlook.

A giant projection of an astronaut on the north face of the Eiger mountain, by Swiss light artist Gerry Hofstetter, is pictured from the alpine resort of Mannlichen, Switzerland, 14 February 2021 (issued 18 February 20221). Several projections were performed both from the ground and helicopter and were carried out over distances of up to 8km and dimensions up to 2.2km in height on the iconic Swiss mountains Eiger, Monch und Jungfrau. The artistic performance pays tribute to the “Mars 2020” Perseverance rover mars mission by the NASA planned for landing on 18 February 2021. EPA-EFE/VALENTIN FLAURAUD

Students from different public universities protest against the draft Public Employment Framework Law, in San Jose, Costa Rica, 18 February 2021. Academic groups oppose the bill that is being studied in the Costa Rican Legislative Assembly (Parliament) and that they believe attacks the autonomy of state universities. In particular, they argue that if approved, the law would affect their administrative autonomy and organizational independence, since the ability to establish self-government standards, such as labor and wages, is altered. EPA-EFE/Jeffrey Arguedas

The South Lawn of the White House is seen in Washington, DC, USA. EPA-EFE/Oliver Contreras / POOL

A file photo of Sheikha Latifa bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, EPA-EFE/ALI HAIDER

A man with his dog walks on the street amid the Covid-19 coronavirus pandemic, in Turin, Italy. EPA-EFE/Jessica Pasqualon

Zlatan Ibrahimovic of Milan warms up for the UEFA Europa League round of 32, first leg soccer match between Red Star Belgrade and AC Milan in Belgrade, Serbia, 18 February 2021. EPA-EFE/ANDREJ CUKIC

A medical worker wearing personal protective equipment (PPE) takes a sample from woman for testing for coronavirus antibodies at drive-in coronavirus testing station in Prague, Czech Republic. EPA-EFE/MARTIN DIVISEK

The bow of the German Navy?s sailing school ship Gorch Fock at the Luerssen shipyards in Berne, northern Germany, 18 February 2021. Luerssen shipyards has taken over the insolvent Elsflether Werft shipyards formerly responsible for the general overhaul of the vessel, which is due to be recommitted to the German Navy end of May. EPA-EFE/FOCKE STRANGMANN

The German Navy?s sailing school ship Gorch Fock at the Luerssen shipyards in Berne, northern Germany, 18 February 2021. Luerssen shipyards has taken over the insolvent Elsflether Werft shipyards formerly responsible for the general overhaul of the vessel, which is due to be recommitted to the German Navy end of May. EPA-EFE/FOCKE STRANGMANN

Indian medical personnel collects swab samples for a coronavirus COVID-19 Rapid Antigen detection tests from passengers coming from other states of India to Mumbai, at Dadar railway station in Mumbai, India. EPA-EFE/DIVYAKANT SOLANKI

Britain’s Prince Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh. EPA-EFE/ANDY RAIN

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken at the US State Department in Washington, DC, USA. EPA-EFE/JIM LO SCALZO

A view of snow covered area of Sawfar village eastern Beirut, Lebanon, 18 February 2021. According to the Lebanese meteorology authority, Lebanon is under the effect of a snowstorm for several days, as snow covered most mountain villages with a steep drop in temperature. EPA-EFE/NABIL MOUNZER

About CDEIU – Intelligence you can trust.

Like this: Like Loading...