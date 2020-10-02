CDE News Views – This Day in Photos

Reading Time: < 1 minute
Today’s salient news in pictures as taken by the pool of photographers of EPA/EFE for CDE News.
Italian right-wing parties hold joint rally in Rome. EPA-EFE/GIUSEPPE LAMI Irish Prime Minister Micheal Martin and Maltese Prime Minister Robert Abela (R) at the start of second face-to-face EU summit since the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Brussels, Belgium, 01 October 2020. EPA-EFE/OLIVIER HOSLET / POOL Turkish protestors hold Azerbaijan and Turkish flags as they shout slogans in a demonstration for supporting Azerbaijan against Armenia in Istanbul, Turkey, 01 October 2020. EPA-EFE/ERDEM SAHIN US President Donald J. Trump walks on the South Lawn of the White House upon his Return to Washington, DC, USA, 01 October 2020 from Bedminster, New Jersey. EPA-EFE/Yuri Gripas / POOL A view of the damaged grain silos in the destroyed port area in Beirut, Lebanon, 30 September 2020. EPA-EFE/WAEL HAMZEH Protesters attend a march marking the 3rd anniversary of October 1st unilateral independence referendum in Girona, Catalonia, Spain, 01 October 2020. EPA-EFE/David Borrat An elderly man wearing face mask walks on the Galata Bridge Ynei Mosque is seen background, amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic in Istanbul, Turkey. EPA-EFE/SEDAT SUNA Honduran migrants receive food from a Guatemalan family in Morales, Guatemala, 01 October 2020. EPA-EFE/Esteban Biba US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo arrives at the Vatican to meet with Vatican Secretary of State Italian Cardinal Pietro Parolin, in the Vatican City, Vatican City State, 01 October 2020. EPA-EFE/ETTORE FERRARI Celebrations for the 151th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi in BangaloreEPA-EFE/JAGADEESH NV
Like this: Like Loading...
Related