CDE News Views – This Day in Photos

Today’s salient news in pictures as taken by the pool of photographers of EPA/EFE for CDE News.
EPA-EFE/JIM LO SCALZO EPA-EFE/Oliver Contreras EPA-EFE/MICHAEL REYNOLDS EPA-EFE/Harold Cunningham / UEFA HANDOUT EPA-EFE/ALESSANDRO DI MEO EPA-EFE/LUDOVIC MARIN / POOL EPA-EFE/Alexander Beltes EPA-EFE/JUSTIN LANE EPA-EFE/Oliver Contreras / POOL EPA-EFE/DAVID ROWLAND epa08716387 Hatice Cengiz, the fiancee of slain Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi, poses during the 16th Zurich Film Festival (ZFF) in Zurich, Switzerland, 02 October 2020. The festival runs from 24 September to 04 October 2020. EPA-EFE/ALEXANDRA WEY EPA-EFE/STR EPA-EFE/MASSIMO PERCOSSI A student of Agidingbi senior grammar school washes her hands as she resumes back to school in Lagos, Nigeria. A staff of Agidingbi senior grammar school, Lawani Dominic teaches a lesson in a class in Lagos, Nigeria. epa08712659 A Medical personnel wears a full protective suit at the coronavirus COVID-19 department at the Galilee Hospital, in the northern city of Nahariya, Israel, 01 October 2020. According to media reports, hospitals in Israel are under a lot of pressure as the number of people infected with the virus continues to increase, and most of the recently diagnosed coronavirus patients are from the ultra-Orthodox sector. Israel is on a full three-week lockdown aimed to stem a new spike of COVID-19 coronavirus cases. EPA-EFE/ATEF SAFADI epa08712649 A Medical personnel wears a full protective suit at the coronavirus COVID-19 department at the Galilee Hospital, in the northern city of Nahariya, Israel, 01 October 2020. According to media reports, hospitals in Israel are under a lot of pressure as the number of people infected with the virus continues to increase, and most of the recently diagnosed coronavirus patients are from the ultra-Orthodox sector. Israel is on a full three-week lockdown aimed to stem a new spike of COVID-19 coronavirus cases. EPA-EFE/ATEF SAFADI EPA-EFE/PIETRO CROCCHIONI EPA-EFE/ABIR SULTAN EPA-EFE/MOHAMMED ABU OBAID EPA-EFE/Yuri Kochetkov / Pool EPA-EFE/SIMONE ARVEDA EPA-EFE/CESARE ABBATE
