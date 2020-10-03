Next 48 hours critical for Trump as symptoms described as ‘concerning’ President Donald Trump is not yet on a clear path to recovery from COVID-19 and some of his vital s...

France registers record 17,000 confirmed new cases France reported nearly 17,000 new confirmed coronavirus infections on Saturday, about 5,000 more th...

Britain reports record 12,872 new cases Britain reported 12,872 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday, a record daily figure for the country, with...

Jordan’s King Abdullah accept PM’s resignation Jordan's King Abdullah on Saturday accepted the resignation of Prime Minister Omar al Razzaz but as...

Czech’s ruling party wins 10 of 13 regional election Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babis' party won in 10 of 13 regional elections on Saturday in a vote s...

Fighting in Nagorno-Karabakh enters seventh day Armenia said on Saturday it would use "all necessary means" to protect ethnic Armenians from attack...

CDE News Views – This Day in Photos Today's salient news in pictures as taken by the pool of photographers of EPA/EFE for CDE News. ...

Schools and mosques closed in Tehran as COVID-19 infections rise Schools, libraries, mosques and other public institutions in Tehran were closed for a week on Satur...

Third Iranian fuel tanker arrives in gasoline-starved Venezuela’s waters The final vessel in a flotilla of three Iranian fuel tankers entered gasoline-starved Venezuela's w...

Egypt unveils 59 ancient coffins in major archaeological discovery Egypt on Saturday put on show dozens of coffins belonging to priests and clerks from the 26th dynas...

Prince George and siblings quiz Britain’s Attenborough on his favourite animal Britain’s Prince George, third-in-line to the throne, and his younger sister and brother appeared i...

Two killed, 25 missing in floods after storms hit France and Italy Two people died and 25 people were missing in France and Italy after a storm hit border regions of ...

Hungary to give substantial wage increase to doctors Prime Minister Viktor Orban's government agreed with the Hungarian Medical Chamber on a substantial...

Germany expects EU to impose new sanctions against Russia over Navalny’s poisoning Germany expects the European Union to impose new sanctions against Russia over the poisoning of opp...

Cautious optimism expressed by doctors monitoring Trump Dr Sean Conley expressed the president’s thanks for the messages of support from aroudn the world. ...

German police defuse home-made bomb on regional train Police in Germany said on Saturday they had defused a suspicious device found on a regional train o...

Pope Francis signs Encyclical Fratelli Tutti in Assisi Pope Francis went on Saturday to Assisi for the fifth time during his pontificate. There he signed ...

(Pope) Francis visits (St) Francis Hometown in Francis style Pope Francis waves from the seat of a car as he on the square of the lower Basilica of San Francesc...

Messages for sick Trump split between ‘get well’ and ‘told you so’ Get well messages for U.S. President Donald Trump poured in from foreign capitals on Friday after h...