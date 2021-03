Reading Time: 5 minutes

Today’s salient news in pictures as taken by the pool of photographers of EPA/EFE for CDE News.

Stay informed daily with http://www.cde.news, for local perspective with a global outlook.

epa09077157 Joao Moutinho (R) of Wolverhampton in action against James Milner of Liverpool during the English Premier League soccer match between Wolverhampton Wanderers and Liverpool FC in Wolverhampton, Britain, 15 March 2021. EPA-EFE/Jason Cairnduff / POOL EDITORIAL USE ONLY. No use with unauthorized audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or ‘live’ services. Online in-match use limited to 120 images, no video emulation. No use in betting, games or single club/league/player publications.

epa09068602 Dinamo head coach Zoran Mamic gestures during the UEFA Europa League round of 16, first leg soccer match between Tottenham Hotspur and Dinamo Zagreb in London, Britain, 11 March 2021. EPA-EFE/Neil Hall / POOL

epa09077170 Goalkeeper Rui Patricio (C-down) of Wolverhampton receives medical treatment after he got injured during the English Premier League soccer match between Wolverhampton Wanderers and Liverpool FC in Wolverhampton, Britain, 15 March 2021. EPA-EFE/Jason Cairnduff / POOL EDITORIAL USE ONLY. No use with unauthorized audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or ‘live’ services. Online in-match use limited to 120 images, no video emulation. No use in betting, games or single club/league/player publications.

epa09077551 Friends and relatives attend the funeral service of Khant Nyar Hein, an eighteen-year-old medical student who was shot dead on a protest against the military coup, in Yangon, Myanmar, 16 March 2021. Khant Nyar Hein was killed during an anti-coup protest on 14 March. Anti-coup protests continue in Myanmar as global alarm grows over intensifying violent crackdowns on demonstrators by security forces EPA-EFE/STRINGER



epa09077039 Protesters gather outside Parliament square during a protest about the death of Sarah Everard, in London, Britain, 15 March 2021. The band stand in Clapham Common is where Sarah Everard was last seen alive on 03 March. She vanished while walking home from her friend’s house, subsequently police officer Wayne Couzens has been charged with the murder of Sarah Everard. EPA-EFE/NEIL HALL

epaselect epa09077007 Protesters gather outside Parliament square during a protest about the death of Sarah Everard, in London, Britain, 15 March 2021. The band stand in Clapham Common is where Sarah Everard was last seen alive on 03 March. She vanished while walking home from her friend’s house, subsequently police officer Wayne Couzens has been charged with the murder of Sarah Everard. EPA-EFE/NEIL HALL

epaselect epa09077021 Protesters gather outside Parliament square during a protest about the death of Sarah Everard, in London, Britain, 15 March 2021. The band stand in Clapham Common is where Sarah Everard was last seen alive on 03 March. She vanished while walking home from her friend’s house, subsequently police officer Wayne Couzens has been charged with the murder of Sarah Everard. EPA-EFE/NEIL HALL

epa09075807 Parents of Lebanese students studying abroad carry placards during a protest demanding the quick application of the student dollar law outside of Lebanese parliament speaker Nabih Berri house in Beirut, Lebanon, 15 March 2021. Parents are demanding to allow them to transfer dollars to their children studying abroad on the price of 1,515 Lebanese pounds instead of what the price is in the black market as the student dollar law will allow parents to transfer up to 10,000 dollars a year. EPA-EFE/WAEL HAMZEH

epaselect epa09076942 Riot police stands guard in front of Lebanese Central Bank during a rally against the power cuts, the high cost of living and the low purchasing power of the Lebanese pound, at Hamra street in Beirut, Lebanon, 15 March 2021. Many Lebanese have recently expressed anger at the growing economic and currency crisis, as well as the failure of political leaders to form a government after months of deadlock. EPA-EFE/WAEL HAMZEH

epaselect epa09076949 An anti-government protester shouts slogans as other demonstrators burn tires to block the road during a rally against the power cuts, the high cost of living and the low purchasing power of the Lebanese pound, in front of Lebanese Central Bank at Hamra street in Beirut, Lebanon, 15 March 2021. Many Lebanese have recently expressed anger at the growing economic and currency crisis, as well as the failure of political leaders to form a government after months of deadlock. EPA-EFE/WAEL HAMZEH

epa09073482 Pope Francis reciting the prayer of the Angelus from the window of his study overlooking Saint Peter’s Square, Vatican City, 14 March 2021. EPA-EFE/FABIO FRUSTACI

epa09073484 Faithful in Saint Peter’s Square, during Pope Francis Angelus prayer, Vatican City, 14 March 2021. EPA-EFE/FABIO FRUSTACI

epa09073483 Nuns in Saint Peter’s Square, during Pope Francis Angelus prayer, Vatican City, 14 March 2021. EPA-EFE/FABIO FRUSTACI

epa09077765 An expert points at fragments of ancient text scrolls that are shown in the Scrolls Sections at the laboratorires of the Israel Antiquities Authority (IAA) in Jerusalem, 16 March 2021. It is part of ancient finds that were discovered in the Judean Desert and by the IAA’s excavation undertaken in desert caves and ravines since 2017. For the first time in about 60 years, the excavations have uncovered fragments of a biblical scroll, which is written in Greek and shows portions of the Book of the Twelve Minor Prophets, including the books of Zechariah and Nahum. The scroll fragments and other rare finds were discovered by IAA archaeologists in an operation aimed at preventing the looting of antiquities in the Judean Desert. EPA-EFE/ATEF SAFADI

epa09077766 Fragments of ancient text scrolls are shown in the Scrolls Sections at the laboratorires of the Israel Antiquities Authority (IAA) in Jerusalem, 16 March 2021. It is part of ancient finds that were discovered in the Judean Desert and by the IAA’s excavation undertaken in desert caves and ravines since 2017. For the first time in about 60 years, the excavations have uncovered fragments of a biblical scroll, which is written in Greek and shows portions of the Book of the Twelve Minor Prophets, including the books of Zechariah and Nahum. The scroll fragments and other rare finds were discovered by IAA archaeologists in an operation aimed at preventing the looting of antiquities in the Judean Desert. EPA-EFE/ATEF SAFADI

epa09077763 An expert points at fragments of ancient text scrolls that are shown in the Scrolls Sections at the laboratorires of the Israel Antiquities Authority (IAA) in Jerusalem, 16 March 2021. It is part of ancient finds that were discovered in the Judean Desert and by the IAA’s excavation undertaken in desert caves and ravines since 2017. For the first time in about 60 years, the excavations have uncovered fragments of a biblical scroll, which is written in Greek and shows portions of the Book of the Twelve Minor Prophets, including the books of Zechariah and Nahum. The scroll fragments and other rare finds were discovered by IAA archaeologists in an operation aimed at preventing the looting of antiquities in the Judean Desert. EPA-EFE/ATEF SAFADI

epa08341588 A popular and cheap restaurant at Yurakucho near Ginza night life spot areas is closed with a notice by an owner announcing to close the restaurant from 01 April to 12 April due to prevent explosive spreads of the COVID-19 coronavirus as other restaurant opens for service in Tokyo, 03 April 2020. Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike calls people to stay away nightlife like drinking places, karaoke and live music clubs to avoid explosive spreads of the COVID-19 coronavirus. EPA-EFE/KIMIMASA MAYAMA

Like this: Like Loading...