CDE News Views – This Day in Photos

Reading Time: 2 minutes
Today’s salient news in pictures as taken by the pool of photographers of EPA/EFE for CDE News.
Eliud Kipchoge (C) of Kenya walks after he crossed a finish line of the elite men’s race at the London Marathon in London, Britain, 04 October 2020. EPA-EFE/Richard Heathcote / POOL Pope Francis leads his Sunday Angelus prayer from the window of his office overlooking Saint Peter’s Square, Vatican City, Italy, 04 October 2020. EPA-EFE/Riccardo Antimiani 53,000 flags to remember COVID-19 victims in Spain. EPA-EFE/MANUEL BURQUE Celebrations of the patron saint of Italy Saint Francis, in Assisi, near Perugia, Italy, 04 October 2020. EPA-EFE/Gian Matteo Crocchioni A visitor looks at art pieces on display at the exhibition ‘Warhol – The American Dream Factory ‘ in Liege, Belgium, 03 October 2020. EPA-EFE/JULIEN WARNAND A group of migrants get on a truck of the Guatemalan army that would return them to the border between Honduras and Guatemala in Morales, Gutemala. EPA-EFE/Esteban Biba Museum of the Future in Dubai. EPA-EFE/DUBAI GOVERNMENT MEDIA OFFICE U.S. Army Sikorsky UH-60 Black Hawk helicopters during military exercise Silver Arrow 2020 at Adazi military base, Latvia, 02 October 2020. EPA-EFE/Valda Kalnina People walk among the flooded streets due to the constant rains caused by tropical storm Gamma and cold fronts 4 and 5 that will continue to cause extraordinary rains in the town of Nacajuca in the state of Tabasco, Mexico, 03 October 2020. EPA-EFE/Jame Avalos Supporters of US President Donald J. Trump show their support by waving to passing vehicles and holding signs wishing him well outside Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, where Trump is receiving treatment after testing positive for Covid-19, in Bethesda, Maryland, USA, 03 October 2020. EPA-EFE/MICHAEL REYNOLDS
Like this: Like Loading...
Related