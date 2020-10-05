CDE News Views – This Day in Photos

Reading Time: 3 minutes
Today’s salient news in pictures as taken by the pool of photographers of EPA/EFE for CDE News.
Supporters of US President Donald Trump gather outside the Walter Reed National Military Hospital where the president was taken after testing positive for COVID-19, in Bethesda, MD, USA. EPA-EFE/SAMUEL CORUM epaselect epa08720656 Thousands of protesters attend an opposition protest in Minsk, Belarus, 04 October 2020. According to reports, thousands of opposition activists and supporters attended the protest demanding to free political prisoners. EPA-EFE/STR epa08719254 A handout image made available by the White House showing US President Donald Trump working in a conference room while receiving treatment after testing positive for the (COVID-19) coronavirus disease at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Bethesda, Maryland, USA, 03 October 2020. The President is at Walter Reed for treatment following he tested positive for COVID-19 on 02 October. EPA-EFE/JOYCE N. BOGHOSIA / THE WHITE HOUSE / HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES epa08720598 Commander Sean Conley (Front R), Physician to the President, leads a team of physicians to give an update on the condition of US President Donald J. Trump at the Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, where Trump is receiving treatment after testing positive for Covid, in Bethesda, Maryland, USA, 04 October 2020. EPA-EFE/MICHAEL REYNOLDS / POOL Shoppers wearing face masks pass a Covid-19 awareness signs in Oxford Street in London, Britain. EPA-EFE/NEIL HALL epa08717407 A local police officer checks people and tourists for masks during the first day of mandatory protective masks outdoors in the Lazio Region for the coronavirus and COVID-19 disease pandemic emergency in Rome, Italy, 03 October 2020. EPA-EFE/ANGELO CARCONI Healthcare workers gather in front of Joseph Bracops Hospital in Brussels, Belgium. EPA-EFE/STEPHANIE LECOCQ German Federal Minister of Economics Peter Altmaier removes his face mask prior to a press conference. EPA-EFE/CHRISTIAN MARQUARDT / POOL A handout photo made available by the Turkish Foreign Ministry press office shows Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkey Mevlut Cavusoglu (R) and NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg (L) during their meeting in Ankara, Turkey, 05 October 2020. EPA-EFE/TURKISH FOREIGN MINISTRY PRESS OFFICE Lithuanian Foreign Minister Linas Linkevicius EPA-EFE/TOMS KALNINS European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen looks on as other leaders speak during the second day of a European Union (EU) summit at The European Council Building in Brussels, Belgium, 02 October 2020. EPA-EFE/ARIS OIKONOMOU / POOL German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas. EPA-EFE/Kay Nietfeld / POOL New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern EPA-EFE/DAVID ROWLAND epa08610937 German Chancellor Angela Merkel (L) and North Rhine-Westphalia State Premier Armin Laschet (R) on a platform of Zeche Zollverein UNESCO world heritage site in Essen, Germany, 18 August 2020. Chancellor Merkel attended the federal state’s cabinet meeting on invitation of North Rhine-Westphalian?s Prime Minister Armin Laschet in Duesseldorf earlier that day before heading to Zeche Zollverein UNESCO world heritage site. EPA-EFE/KATRIN HAUTER / POOL Syrian President Bashar Assad (L) and Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin (R) during their meeting in Damascus, Syria, 07 January 2020. EPA-EFE/ALEXEY DRUZHININ / SPUTNIK / KREMLIN POOL Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan
EPA/MURAT KULA Belarusian police uses water cannons do disperse protesters during an opposition protest in Minsk, Belarus, 04 October 2020. EPA-EFE/STR EPA-EFE/FOCKE STRANGMANN epa08720041 Debris in Bagnasco, near Cuneo, after to the flood of the Tanaro river during heavy rains that hit Piedmont Region, Italy, 04 October 2020. EPA-EFE/TINO ROMANO EPA-EFE/RUNGROJ YONGRIT Photo by Tapio Haaja on Pexels.com Photo by Burst on Pexels.com The Turkish drilling vessel Yavuz (L) leaves from Dilovasi port as a Turkish military ship accompanies it, in Kocaeli, Turkey. EPA-EFE/ERDEM SAHIN file photo EPA-EFE/WU HONG Soldiers hold the Spanish national flag during the flag hoisting ceremony held at Columbus Square in Madrid, Spain. EPA-EFE/J.J.Guillen One of two lion statues wears a symbolic protective face mask at the entrance to the Art Institute of Chicago in Chicago, Illinois, USA. EPA-EFE/TANNEN MAURY Mannequins in Bavarian costume stand in front of a store in the centre of Munich, Bavaria, Germany. EPA-EFE/LUKAS BARTH-TUTTAS epaselect epa08702850 The Glass Fire burns on the hillside near the town of Deer Park in Napa County, California, USA, 27 September 2020. Northern California is under extreme fire alert. EPA-EFE/JOHN G. MABANGLO A handout photo made available by ArmGov / PAN Photo shows damages after alleged shelling by Azerbaijani artillery, Stepanakert, Nagorno-Karabakh, 04 October 2020. EPA-EFE/Areg Balayan / ArmGov / PAN Phot HANDOUT EPA-EFE/BART MAAT Mulberry luxury handbags at a House of Fraser store in London, Britain. EPA-EFE/ANDY RAIN Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II . EPA-EFE/WILL OLIVER
